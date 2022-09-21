Punjab Guv Cancels CM Bhagwant Mann's Special Session For Trust Vote After Legal Opinion

In a major embarrassment for the AAP government in Punjab, Governor Banwarilal Purohit cancelled the session summoned by Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday.

As per the Governor, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa and MLAs Sukhpal Singh Khaira and Ashwani Sharma had approached him, highlighting there is no legal provision to convene a special session to move a confidence motion only in favour of the state government. The matter was examined and a legal opinion was sought from Satya Pal Jain, Additional Solicitor General of India. He gave his legal opinion that there is no specific provision regarding summoning of the Assembly for considering the 'Confidence Motion' only, in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business.

"In the light of the above legal opinion, which establishes that there is no legal provision under Punjab Vidhan Sabha Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business that provides for convening a Special Session for Motion of Confidence only, Hon'ble Governor Punjab has withdrawn his order dated 20th September 2022, regarding summoning of the State Assembly on 22nd September 2022," the notification issued read.

Mann sought Special Assembly session

In a video message on Monday, Mann had alleged that the BJP had tried to contact AAP MLAs and lure them with money and other things so that 'the popular government elected by the people with a huge mandate' can be brought down. Calling the BJP unaware, Punjab Chief Minister further alleged that during the assembly elections in Punjab, opposition parties offered a lot of money, but people turned down money and other allurements and reposed faith in him.

"The MLAs of Punjab stood like a rock with the people of Punjab. To show this vote of confidence legally, we are convening a special session of the Assembly on Thursday, the 22nd. The elected MLAs of Punjab are committed to realising the dream of Rangla Punjab," he had further said. This came at a time he was facing the heat over allegations of him being deplaned in Germany, for being inebriated.