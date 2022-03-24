Punjab: Harbhajan Singh, Raghav Chadha Among 5 Candidates Elected Unopposed To Rajya Sabha

All five Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) nominees for the Rajya Sabha elections have been elected unopposed from Punjab on Thursday, officials said.

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha, Lovely Professional University founder Ashok Mittal, IIT Delhi professor Sandeep Pathak, and industrialist Sanjeev Arora were among the party's candidates for the March 31 elections, with Thursday being the last day to withdraw.

According to Returning Officer Surinder Pal, all five candidates have been elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha.

“There were a total of five nominations, all of which were from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). No withdrawals were made today, the deadline for withdrawing nominations. As a result, all five have been declared victors without opposition (to Rajya Sabha),” news agency ANI quoted Pal as saying.

Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa (SAD), Naresh Gujral (SAD), Partap Singh Bajwa (Congress), Shamsher Singh Dullo (Congress), and Shwait Malik (BJP) are among the five Rajya Sabha members from Punjab whose terms are set to end on April 9.

5 elected nominees of Rajya Sabha

Harbhajan Singh, a former spinner for the Indian cricket team and a Jalandhar native, is one of the AAP's nominees. In the Indian Premier League, he also captained Mumbai Indians and Kings Xl Punjab.

Raghav Chadha on the other hand is the party's co-in-charge of Punjab affairs and one of the architects of the party's success in the state assembly elections, according to AAP.

Ashok Mittal is the founder of Phagwara-based Lovely Professional University (LPU), the first private university in Punjab and one of the largest in India.

Sanjeev Arora, a Ludhiana businessman, formed the Krishna Pran Breast Cancer Charitable Trust after his parents died of cancer. The trust has provided free treatment to over 160 cancer patients. Besides, Arora is also on the governing board of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana and is a member of the apex council of the Punjab Cricket Association.

Sandeep Pathak, an associate professor at IIT Delhi, played a key role in the party's success in the assembly elections. He earned his PhD from Cambridge University in the United Kingdom.

