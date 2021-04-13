Punjab Health Minister Seen Sans Mask, Breaking Covid Protocol Despite Spike In Caselaod

The Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Tuesday was seen with other Cabinet Ministers without a mask in Mohali. Despite Punjab being one of the states with the highest COVID cases, none of the ministers were seen following the protocols. Mohali saw the highest spike of 662 infections in the state on Monday, followed by 523 in Ludhiana, 366 in Jalandhar, 305 in Amritsar, and 281 in Patiala.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had ordered the prohibition of political gatherings in the state and the restriction of gatherings at funerals, marriages, and cremations until April 30. The Chief Minister had also announced the extension of a night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am, which had previously been enforced in 12 districts, to the entire state. Also, a maximum of 50 people indoors and 100 outside at funerals, cremations, and weddings will be allowed. Also, wearing masks has been made compulsory in all government offices.

Despite these guidelines announced by his own CM, the state Health Minister along with other Ministers were caught on camera violating all the rules and were seen gathering for a photograph without wearing masks amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in Punjab and across the country.

COVID-19 Cases In Punjab

Punjab on Monday reported 3,477 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike so far, which took the tally to 2,76,223 in the state, according to a medical bulletin. The state had earlier seen the highest daily cases at 3,459 on April 9. The death of 52 people took the toll to 7,559 in the state, the bulletin stated. The number of active cases is 27,866. Eight people each died in Amritsar and Hoshiarpur and five each in Gurdaspur, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, and Patiala, among the fresh COVDI-related fatalities.

The medical bulletin said 3,407 coronavirus patients have been discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 2,40,798 in the state. There are 45 critical patients who are on ventilator support while 360 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said. It said 63,68,902 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state.