Last Updated:

Punjab Infighting: Navjot Sidhu Questions Congress On 'real Issues', Says 'choice Clear'

Without naming any party leader, Navjot Singh Sidhu again launched a fresh attack on Congress party while adding Punjab needs to come back to 'real issues'.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana
Navjot Singh Sidhu, Charanjit Singh Channi

Image: PTI


Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday launched an indirect attack on his own party by opining that Punjab is currently not discussing the 'real issues'. In a tweet, Sidhu said the state 'must come back to its real issues that concern every Punjabi and our future generations'. In a series of tweets, the Congress leader claimed that Punjab is facing a financial emergency, resources need to be brought back from private sectors and focus only on 'Jittega Punjab' (Punjab will win). 

Navjot Singh Sidhu says 'he will stick to real issues'. Read the tweet here -

 

Without naming any political leader, Sidhu wrote 'let the mist clear, shunning those who protect the selfish vested interests'

Congress Vs Congress in Punjab

The fresh set of allegations and questions from Navjot Singh Sidhu comes at a time when the party replaced Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat with Harish Chaudhary amid worsening infighting. Sidhu's rift that started initially against Captain Amarinder Singh has shifted to the party leadership in the state. Recent reports had suggested that the rivalry between CM Channi and Sidhu had reached at a point where the Chief Minister had dared Navjot Singh Sidhu to become the CM. According to sources, Channi has threatened to leave the CM post amid Sidhu's repeated jibes and dared the cricketer-turned-politician to take over and prove his mettle. Congress observer Harish Chaudhary, Rahul Gandhi's close aide Krishna Allavaru and Punjab Minister Pargat Singh were also present when the showdown took place, sources have informed. 

READ | Navjot Singh Sidhu aide Pargat Singh claims vindication as Amarinder hints at BJP tie-up

'Punjab's last chance for resurrection': Sidhu

Recently, the infighting escalated after Sidhu wrote to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Sunday, putting forth a list of 13 issues in the state. Listing justice for sacrileges, drugs, agriculture, electricity, PPAs, transport and cable mafia etc., he urged Sonia Gandhi to direct the state government to 'act in the interest of Punjab'. His letter had come just two days after he took back his resignation and decided to continue as the PPCC chief. Stating this was "Punjab’s last chance for resurrection and redemption", Sidhu demanded a personal meeting with Sonia Gandhi.

READ | Navjot Sidhu breaks silence on Captain Amarinder Singh, first time since BJP alliance talk
READ | Capt Amarinder tears into Congress over secularism row; reminds party of Sidhu's BJP stint
READ | Capt Amarinder Singh hits out at Sidhu on crop diversification row; 'you're clueless'
READ | BJP bats for 'nationalist' Capt. Amarinder Singh, says 'No comparison with Navjot Sidhu'
Tags: Punjab, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Congress
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND