Punjab Infighting: Navjot Sidhu Questions Congress On 'real Issues', Says 'choice Clear'

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday launched an indirect attack on his own party by opining that Punjab is currently not discussing the 'real issues'. In a tweet, Sidhu said the state 'must come back to its real issues that concern every Punjabi and our future generations'. In a series of tweets, the Congress leader claimed that Punjab is facing a financial emergency, resources need to be brought back from private sectors and focus only on 'Jittega Punjab' (Punjab will win).

Navjot Singh Sidhu says 'he will stick to real issues'. Read the tweet here -

Punjab must come back to its real issues that concern every punjabi and our future generations … How will we counter the financial emergency that stares upon us ? I will stick to the real issues and not let them take a backseat ! 1/3 — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) October 24, 2021

The choice is clear between irreparable damage and the last chance for damage control … Who will bring back state’s resources to the state’s coffers, instead of them going to private pockets ?? Who will lead the initiative for resurrection our great state to prosperity !! 2/3 — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) October 24, 2021

Without naming any political leader, Sidhu wrote 'let the mist clear, shunning those who protect the selfish vested interests'

Let the mist clear, reality shine like the sun upon the roadmap for revival of Punjab, shunning those who protect the selfish vested interests and focus only on the path that will lead to Jittega Punjab, Jittegi Punjabiyat and Jittega Har Punjabi !!! 3/3 — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) October 24, 2021

Congress Vs Congress in Punjab

The fresh set of allegations and questions from Navjot Singh Sidhu comes at a time when the party replaced Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat with Harish Chaudhary amid worsening infighting. Sidhu's rift that started initially against Captain Amarinder Singh has shifted to the party leadership in the state. Recent reports had suggested that the rivalry between CM Channi and Sidhu had reached at a point where the Chief Minister had dared Navjot Singh Sidhu to become the CM. According to sources, Channi has threatened to leave the CM post amid Sidhu's repeated jibes and dared the cricketer-turned-politician to take over and prove his mettle. Congress observer Harish Chaudhary, Rahul Gandhi's close aide Krishna Allavaru and Punjab Minister Pargat Singh were also present when the showdown took place, sources have informed.

'Punjab's last chance for resurrection': Sidhu

Recently, the infighting escalated after Sidhu wrote to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Sunday, putting forth a list of 13 issues in the state. Listing justice for sacrileges, drugs, agriculture, electricity, PPAs, transport and cable mafia etc., he urged Sonia Gandhi to direct the state government to 'act in the interest of Punjab'. His letter had come just two days after he took back his resignation and decided to continue as the PPCC chief. Stating this was "Punjab’s last chance for resurrection and redemption", Sidhu demanded a personal meeting with Sonia Gandhi.