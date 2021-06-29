Punjab Is Ready For 'new Dawn', Says Arvind Kejriwal Ahead Of His State Visit

On Tuesday, June 29, Arwind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi Chief Minister, ahead of his visit to Punjab, said that the state is preparing for a new dawn.

The Delhi CM took to Twitter and stated, "Punjab is getting ready for a new dawn. See you in few hours."

पंजाब एक नई सुबह के लिए तैयार हो रहा है और मैं पंजाब पहुंचने के लिए...मिलते हैं बस कुछ घंटे बाद... — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 29, 2021

Delhi CM announces free electricity to Punjab

On June 28, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had slammed the high electricity prices in Punjab and announced free electricity for all in the state if his party forms the government. He also mentioned that his government is providing free electricity for up to 200 units to the people in Delhi.

The Delhi CM said, "It is very difficult for a woman to run her own house at such expensive prices. In Delhi, we provide 200 units of free electricity to every family. The women are very happy. Women in Punjab are also very unhappy with inflation. The AAP government will also provide free electricity in Punjab. See you in Chandigarh tomorrow."

Kejriwal's visit to Amritsar

On June 28, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal visited Amritsar, announced that the party's chief ministerial candidate for Punjab will be from the Sikh community. He added, "Aam Aadmi Party's CM candidate for Punjab will be from the Sikh community. It is the right of the Sikh community. The face of the Chief Minister will be discussed later, but whosoever he will be, Punjab will be proud of that person,"

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) activists had staged a protest against Kejriwal's arrival, by showing black flags.

AAP accused Captain Amarinder Singh of not permitted to hold a press conference, scheduled on Tuesday at 1 pm at Punjab Bhavan. The party asserted that "We will hold the press conferences no matter how hard Captain tries"

Responding to AAP's accusation Captain Amarinder Singh said, "Totally not true. We let Arvind Kejriwal address a rally here just a few days back so why should we stop him now from having a press conference. If he wants I’d be happy to arrange his lunch too. AAP just wants to do drama even if it means lying".

Punjab's 2017 assembly polls

In 2017 Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in the 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.

