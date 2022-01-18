Punjab: Kejriwal Calls Out CM Channi's Involvement In Sand Mining Gate; 'It's Sad'

Ahead of the upcoming Punjab elections, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched an attack on his Punjab counterpart Charanjit Singh Channi over the illegal sand mining row.

Following several ED raids across the state, including the premises of a person said to be a relative of the Punjab Chief Minister, Kejriwal alleged that Channi himself was a part of the illegal mining group. He further questioned why the Punjab CM didn’t throw out people involved in such businesses from his cabinet.

Reacting to the development, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the Punjab CM was directly involved in illegal sand mining.

"It is sad that a relative of chief minister is being raided for (illegal) sand mining," said Kejriwal after landing at the airport in Chandigarh.

Kejriwal further said that AAP leader Raghav Chadha had even explained about the illegal sand mining being done in Chamkaur Sahib, which is Channi's own assembly constituency.

Mohali, Punjab | It's very sad to know that raid is being conducted on the premises of Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's relative in connection with a case of illegal sand mining. Punjab CM & his relatives are involved in illegal sand mining: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/OhdQYA8OSn — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2022

Kejriwal claimed that the Punjab CM did not take action against the same even after it was reported. "Despite uncovering it, the chief minister did not take action and even tried to justify it. It is clear that he (CM) and his family are involved in illegal sand mining. What can be expected for Punjab's future from a person whose family is involved in illegal mining," he said.

"We have been repeatedly saying that in his (Channi) cabinet, there are people who are involved in illegal sand mining and Channi Sahab himself is giving patronage to them," alleged Kejriwal.

Furthermore, he questioned why his Punjabi counterpart did not take action in the matter.

"Why Channi Sahab did not throw them out from the cabinet? Why he kept them in the cabinet," Kejriwal asked.

However, reacting to the raids being done, CM Channi said, "The same thing happened during the West Bengal polls, it is to put pressure on me in view of upcoming Assembly polls."

ED raids multiple properties owned by CM Channi's nephew

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raided multiple locations of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey's properties. The ongoing raids are being conducted in relation to alleged illegal sand mining in the Congress-ruled state.

As per ED officials, these raids are being carried out across 10 different locations, including Honey's residence in Mohali, which is located at Homeland Heights.

As per sources, the ED is in motion in the border state, pursuant to the money-laundering investigation against companies involved in illegal sand mining. Further, officials have said that at least 10-12 locations in the state are being covered by the federal agency and the action has been undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Image: ANI