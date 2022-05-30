Punjab LoP Partap Bajwa Meets Moosewala's Parents; Slams CM Mann For Not Paying A Visit

Following the gruesome murder of singer-politician Sukhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, a political slugfest has erupted between the opposition Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab where the ruling government has been accused of compromising the security of the of Moosewala, which led to the 'political' murder.

On one hand, while the State Congress President Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has condemned the brutal assassination of the Punjabi singer, the Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, while speaking to the media on Monday, was also seen hitting out at the AAP government and its Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the murder of Sidhu Moosewala in broad daylight.

Accusing the AAP government of withdrawing Moosewala's security just before he was attacked on Sunday, Bajwa further claimed that unnecessary protection has been granted to AAP MP Raghav Chadha and to the family members of CM Mann.

'You have a responsibility': Partap Bajwa on CM Mann not visiting Moosewala's residence

Furthermore, he also raised questions about why CM Mann has not yet visited the residence of Moosewala to assure his parents about serving justice to their son. "You don't have to walk to their home as you have a helicopter. You can just come and assure their parents that their son will be served justice", he said. Further calling out the Punjab CM, Bajwa also said, "You have also come from the entertainment industry and Moosewala was also from the same field. Therefore you have a responsibility to come and visit his house and parents".

Notably, the Congress leader went to meet the parents of the slain Punjabi singer-politician following which he addressed media questions.

Congress hits hard on AAP after Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Earlier on Sunday, Bajwa had also taken to Twitter slamming the Punjab government for failing in providing protection to Moosewala. In a series of tweets, Bajwa raised several questions and wrote,

"AAP Govt should stop tinkering with the security of individuals to gain cheap publicity on social media. What was the point of putting the list on social media after the withdrawal of their security? If anything happens to any individual whose security has been withdrawn. It will be the direct responsibility of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. Instead of giving 80 security officials to Kejriwal, 45 to Raghav Chadha, 20 to his sister, and 15 to his mother. He should focus on managing the law and order of Punjab."

Apart from Bajwa, other Congress leaders have also taken their turns hitting out at the AAP government in Punjab further accusing them of a 'failed law and order' in the state.

Congress MP Manish Tewari was among the ones who listed a list of alleged security failures that took place since the AAP came into power. Speaking to ANI, he said, "Since new govt was formed in Punjab there's been a series of unfortunate incidents beginning with the killing of some Kabaddi players, attack on Punjab Intelligence HQ in Mohali, attack on a police personnel in Jalandhar and now killing of Sidhu Moose Wala".

Image: ANI/PTI