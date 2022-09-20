Punjab LoP Says CM Mann Is silent On 'drunk & Deplaned' Row As Lies Would Be Easily Busted

After writing a letter to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to investigate the reports of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann being deplaned from a Lufthansa flight, Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Legislative Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa while talking to Republic urged the Punjab Chief Minister to get in touch with the Lufthansa airlines and ask them to clear the air on the matter.

Speaking to Republic TV, Partap Singh Bajwa claimed, "Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann along with his wife and other security officials reached the airport and the immigration was done." He further added, "A couple of people who were in and around Mann had informed me that he was drunk. He was so much drunk that when got into the plane, he was offloaded along with five other people who were with him."

"I have requested the Civil Aviation Minister in regards to the incident as such kinds of incidents involving personalities that represent India, the whole Nation feels ashamed," the Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly added.

"I have urged the Aviation Minister to get in touch with the Lufthansa airlines and specifically ask them to inform us whether the Punjab Chief Minister was offloaded or not. Nobody is interested in knowing that the flight was late, the people of Punjab are interested in knowing why was the Chief Minister of the state offloaded."

Bajwa also spoke about how there was little by way of official response from the Punjab Chief Minister's office and he attributed this to them knowing that any 'lie' would be easily called out by eyewitnesses.

Bajwa had on Monday written to Union minister Scindia requesting him to initiate a probe to verify the facts regarding the deplaning of Mann. "If it (the news of the Punjab CM being drunk) were true, it is certainly a bad reflection on the office Bhagwant Mann is holding. Therefore, I would request you to kindly initiate an inquiry for verification of this news from Lufthansa Airlines as it involves not only an individual but the office he represents and such conduct needs to be deprecated." The Civil Aviation Minister has said he's ready to probe the issue.

My letter to Civil Aviation Minister @JM_Scindia ji requesting him to initiate an enquiry to verify the facts regarding Punjab CM being deplaned in Frankfurt. pic.twitter.com/7PrTcFTZQw — Partap Singh Bajwa (@Partap_Sbajwa) September 19, 2022

Lufthansa issues vague statement

Meanwhile, the German airline Lufthansa after receiving multiple requests on Twitter to confirm if Mann was the reason for the delay of the scheduled flight from Frankfurt to Delhi in a vague statement said that the flight departure departed 'later than originally planned' on account of a delayed inbound flight. "Our flight from Frankfurt to Delhi departed later than originally planned due to a delayed inbound flight and an aircraft change. Best regards," the airline carrier said in a tweet message. Notably, no statement was released on Mann being deplaned or not.

Our flight from Frankfurt to Delhi departed later than originally planned due to a delayed inbound flight and an aircraft change. Best regards — Lufthansa News (@lufthansaNews) September 19, 2022

AAP denies claims

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader has refused the allegations saying, "Akali Dal and Congress are unnecessarily dragging the Punjab Chief Minister into the controversy." "They (Opposition) are needlessly dragging the issue despite the airlines saying that the flight from Frankfurt to Delhi was delayed due to an inbound flight and an aircraft change," the Punjab Cabinet minister Inderbir Singh Nijjer said.

Hitting back at the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) over the accusations, the AAP on Tuesday claimed, "Fake stories are being peddled by the Opposition. It's propaganda against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann."