Punjab LoP Urges Bhagwant Mann To Transfer Sidhu Moosewala Murder Probe To CBI Or NIA

Punjab's Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to transfer the probe into Sidhu Moosewala's murder to either CBI or NIA. In a letter sent to the Punjab CM in this regard on June 5. he contended that a fair and impartial investigation will lead to a probe of the perpetrators both within the boundaries of Punjab as well as other states. Maintaining that the anti-Gangster Task Force formed by the AAP government has proved to be a failure, Bajwa opined that only a CBI or NIA probe can deliver justice to the family of the slain singer-cum-Congress politician.

The letter read, "Firstly, you had constituted Anti Gangster Force headed by an officer of ADGP rank and publicised it as an efficient force which would put an end to the menace of gangsters. However, Anti Gangster Force has proved to be a very big failure as it could neither anticipate the murder of Sidhu Moosewala. Secondly, this special force did not even get to know that gangsters had access to weapons like AK-47 and AN-94."

"I believe it is imperative that the best-equipped agencies are given control of such a multi-jurisdictional investigation. The responsibility of senior police officials needs to be fixed and appropriate action taken against them to ensure that such incidents do not happen again and people of Punjab remain safe. Therefore, instead of investigating this murder, inquiry needs to be initiated against the officers responsible for such a lapse leading to such a national loss," Bajwa added. Earlier, the Punjab and Haryana High Court turned down the state government's plea seeking a probe into this murder by a sitting judge.

I urge Punjab CM @BhagwantMann to transfer the Sidhu Moosewala murder case to CBI or NIA so that justice can be delivered to the family at the earliest. pic.twitter.com/yd0Zum4BUl — Partap Singh Bajwa (@Partap_Sbajwa) June 5, 2022

Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the Jawahar Ke village. AAP came under fire for his murder as the state government reduced his security just a day earlier along with 423 other VIPs. Addressing a press conference, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra clarified that two police personnel from Commando Battalion were deployed with the singer but he didn't take them along while leaving the house. The assailants were booked under Sections 120B, 148, 149, 302, 307, 341 and 427 of the IPC and 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

On June 1, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra reconstituted the SIT under the supervision of ADGP Anti-Gangster Task Force head Pramod Ban. An official statement said, "In its fresh orders, the DGP stated that the SIT shall conduct the investigation on a day-to-day basis, arrest the perpetrators of this heinous crime, and on completion of the investigation, a police report under section 173 CrPCN shall be submitted in the court of competent jurisdiction. The SIT can co-opt any other police officer and take the assistance of any expert/officer, with approval of the DGP".