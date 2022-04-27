Punjab LoP Vows To Legally Challenge State's 'Knowledge Sharing Agreement' With Delhi Govt

The 'Knowledge Sharing Agreement' signed between the AAP governments in Punjab and Delhi on Tuesday to cooperate for public welfare drew Congress' ire. In a statement, Punjab's Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa compared this moment to the Lahore Durbar inviting the British in March 1846 to safeguard the Maharaja.

Alleging that MoU will enable a non-elected group to manage the affairs of Punjab without keeping CM Bhagwant Mann in the loop, he contended that it legalizes the Arvind Kejriwal-led government running the state via remote control.

Congress MLA Partap Singh Bajwa stated, "By signing this agreement, the Government of Punjab has abrogated its responsibility to implement and manage welfare schemes in Punjab. Article VIII of the MoU allows for the creation of a 'Delhi-Punjab Joint Working Group on Public Welfare Cooperation' that would be empowered to coordinate and implement this agreement. The MoU has no clear appointment process or rules/regulations for the functioning of such a group. In effect, it would allow this unelected 'working group' to manage the affairs of the state, outside of the purview of the Chief Minister."

"Furthermore, all information regarding the functioning of this MoU could be deemed 'confidential' and therefore its actions would be hidden from the public. This is absolutely anti-democratic and anti-people. This Memorandum of Understanding potentially legalizes the Government of Punjab being controlled from Delhi," he added.

Calling upon Mann to resign if he was forced to sign this agreement, he vowed to protest the interests of Punjab both legally and politically.

My statement on Memorandum of Understanding signed between Government of Punjab and Government of Delhi. pic.twitter.com/GA23xu6fTY — Partap Singh Bajwa (@Partap_Sbajwa) April 26, 2022

Punjab-Delhi collaboration

In the recently concluded Punjab Assembly polls, AAP scripted history by winning a whopping 92 seats which is the single highest number of seats won by any party since the reorganisation of the state in 1966. On the other hand, Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal bagged 18 and three seats respectively.

After Mann took oath as the CM, the opposition cried foul over the possibility of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal micromanaging the affairs of Punjab from Delhi. On April 11, Kejriwal came under fire for meeting the Punjab Chief Secretary and other officials in Delhi in the absence of Mann.

The contentious MoU read, "The KSA enables the two Governments to share knowledge, experience and skills for the mutual welfare of the people of their respective territories. The KSA enables the two Governments to send and receive officials, Ministers and other personnel to learn and share their knowledge, experience and skills for public welfare. The agreement is not legally enforceable."