Punjab: Manhunt launched for BJP's Manpreet Badal in Bathinda land-purchase case

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau, on Friday, continued its search operation across several states, including Haryana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and Delhi, to locate former Punjab finance minister Manpreet Badal, accused of engaging in purported irregularities related to the acquisition of a property in Bathinda.

A court on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant against Badal. It came after the Punjab Vigilance Bureau registered a case against him and five others under sections of the law relating to cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy, and 13(1) of the Prevention of Corruption Act -- punishment for a public servant who commits criminal misconduct, in addition to the Information Technology Act.

It also issued on Monday a lookout circular (LOC) against Badal, who had joined the BJP after quitting the Congress in January. During the initial probe, the police conducted several raids at his official residence in Sri Muktsar Sahib district and other locations, but his present whereabouts are yet to be ascertained.

Apart from Badal, ex-Bathinda Development Authority (BDA) chief Bikramjit Shergill, Rajiv Kumar, Amandeep Singh, Vikas Arora and Pankaj were booked in the case. Meanwhile, Rajiv Kumar, Amandeep Singh and Vikas Arora have already been arrested.

AAP takes jibe at Badal

Affirming that those who used to boast about honesty are now running from pillar to post to save their skin, the Punjab Chief Minister and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann took a jibe at Badal. "There is a huge difference between speaking the truth and standing by it," the chief minister added.

BJP leader Sarup Chand Singla, a former Shiromani Akali Dal leader, had alleged that Badal when serving as minister in the previous Congress government, abused his position to convert two commercial plots into a residential plot for himself.