'Punjab Min Humiliated me': Dr Bahadur Writes To CM As He Quits As Baba Farid Univ V-C

Punjab health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra is facing severe backlash from several quarters for forcing the vice-chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) to lie on a dirty mattress at a hospital. Hurt by the humiliation, senior surgeon, Dr Raj Bahadur resigned from the post and requested Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann to relieve him from services.

The incident occurred on Friday when Jouramajra inspected Faridkot’s Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, which comes under the BFUHS. A video from the incident showed Jouramajra summoning the veteran surgeon and pointing toward the poor condition of the mattress in the hospital wards. The minister is then seen forcing Dr Bahadur to lie down on the same mattress.

Dr Bahadur, 71, explained to the minister that he was not responsible for the poor facilities, but the Aam Aadmi Party leader retorted, “It's all in your hands."

A video of the incident went viral on social media, with many criticising the minister for humiliating the top medical officer.

#WATCH | Faridkot: Punjab Health Min Chetan Singh Jouramajra visited Guru Gobind Singh Medical hospital & took stock of infrastructure & arrangements. He also inspected mattresses being used for patients & made Vice-Chancellor lie down on the same upon seeing their poor condition pic.twitter.com/KVaxJ0oS2D — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2022

Baba Farid University V-C resigns

Following this, Dr Bahadur wrote a letter to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and explained to him the humiliation he faced throughout the day during the minister's visit. Dr Bahadur told CM Mann that this kind of atmosphere was not conducive to work and requested that he relieve him of his duties.

Dr Bahadur, who has over four decades of experience and has worked at various reputed health institutions, also told PTI that he felt humiliated by the minister’s behaviour.

“I have expressed my anguish to the chief minister and said I felt humiliated. When you work so hard and put in your best efforts, one does feel low when you have to face this kind of behaviour,” he said.

Dr Raj Bahadur is a specialist in spinal surgery and joint replacement, who is a former director-principal of Government Medical College and Hospital in Chandigarh. He has also been the head of the orthopaedic department at PGIMER, Chandigarh and the Project Director and Member Secretary of the Regional Spinal Injuries Centre, Mohali. Dr Bahadur is also a member of the National Medical Commission, India's apex medical regulatory body.

The PCMS Association, a doctors’ body in Punjab, expressed its “deep resentment” over Dr Bahadur's treatment and said, “public shaming of a senior doctor on systemic issues is strongly condemnable.”