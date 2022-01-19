Punjab Min Rana Gurjeet Backs Son To Fight Elections; Slams Congress For 'wasting Ticket'

The infighting in Congress continued unabated ahead of the Punjab elections as four of its MLAs demanded the expulsion of state Minister Rana Gurjeet Singh for fielding his son as an Independent candidate from Sultanpur Lodhi. This comes even as Congress announced MLA Navtej Singh Cheema as the party's official candidate from this seat.

In a letter addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, the four MLAs, including Cheema sought action against the Minister for fielding his son Rana Inder Partap Singh in the polls. Responding to the backlash, Rana Gurjeet Singh has now accused Navtej Singh Cheema of corruption.

Rana Gurjeet Singh dares Congress MLAs

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Punjab Minister Rana Gurjeet Singh explained that people wanted his son to contest the polls owing to their dissatisfaction with Navtej Singh Cheema's performance as the Sultanpur Lodhi MLA. He further alleged that Cheema has misused the funds allotted for celebrations of 550th Parkash Purab for his Sultanpur Lodhi constituency.

"Yes, my son is contesting the elections. There is no doubt about it. These MLAs are losing their seats badly, therefore they are under frustration. They have written against me, demanding my expulsion. Now the decision is with (party chief) Sonia Gandhi. If she thinks I am of some worth, she will retain me as a minister," Rana Gurjeet Singh said.

He argued that Congress had committed a "mistake" by giving a ticket to the aforesaid legislators claiming that they would lose the election very badly. Issuing an open challenge to the four MLAs, Gurjit Singh also dared them to defeat him from the Kapurthala seat.

At present, Singh holds the portfolios of Technical Education & Industrial Training, Employment Generation, Horticulture and Soil & Water Conservation.