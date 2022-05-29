Punjab Minister Asks Amarinder Singh To 'hand Over Evidence Of Corruption'; Assures Action

As former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is set to meet Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann soon to reveal the names of former "corrupt ministers and MLAs" allegedly involved in various unscrupulous practices, state Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has asked Singh to hand over the evidence of corruption to the current government.

The state Finance Minister said, "Captain should hand over the evidence of corruption to the Punjab government. Strict action will be taken based on the evidence. The Punjab government would not tolerate corruption at any level."

Captain Amarinder Singh had praised Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for sacking the Health Minister of his own government. He had said that he also has a list of Congress ministers and MLAs involved in illegal sand mining. If Chief Minister Mann asks for this list, he will definitely give it. On this, former Deputy Chief Minister, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa had also asked the Captain to name the corrupt ministers. Other Congress leaders had termed this statement by Amarinder Singh as a conspiracy to defame the grand old party.

Amarinder Singh to meet Punjab CM Mann soon

Amarinder Singh will meet Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann soon to reveal the names of former corrupt ministers and MLAs involved in various corrupt practices in the previous regime. Punjab Lok Congress chief spokesperson Pritpal Singh Balliawal, on Saturday, said that his party chief Amarinder Singh will meet Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann soon and share with him the names of former ministers and legislators who were allegedly involved in illegal sand mining and other corrupt practices.

A few days ago, Punjab Lok Congress chief and former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had said he was ready to reveal the names and give other details of all former ministers and MLAs who were allegedly involved in corrupt activities, including illegal sand mining, during his tenure. The former Chief Minister's remark came in response to former minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa's statement that the state government should order the Punjab Police to interrogate him to get the names of former ministers and MLAs involved in corrupt practices during his regime.

On May 26, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab had asked both Amarinder Singh and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa to publicly reveal the proof of the involvement of the then Congress ministers in corruption.