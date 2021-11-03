Punjab Minister Attacks Amarinder Singh For Seat-sharing Talks With 'anti-farmer' BJP

Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday officially resigned from the Congress party. Following his big move, Punjab Transport Minister Amarinder Singh Raja attacked the former CM for "holding seat-sharing talks with anti-farmer Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)."

In addition, Raja also attacked Captain Amarinder Singh for speaking out against Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu for 'hugging' Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Raja in his tweets has taken a dig at Captain Amarinder Singh and shared a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugging former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Dear @capt_amarinder Sahab,



In ur letter to Hon’ble Congress President u cited @INCPunjab Chief Sardar @sherryontopp ‘Hugging’ Pak Army Chief & Pak PM as ur reason to leave the party



As U now r ‘Seat Sharing’ with Anti Farmer BJP

Here r few pictures of ur new found BumChums👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/f7HwphxcQW — Amarinder Singh Raja (@RajaBrar_INC) November 2, 2021

Captain Amarinder Singh resigns from Congress, sends 7-page letter to Sonia Gandhi

Earlier on Tuesday, Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from the Congress and wrote a 7-page letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi. In his letter, Singh called the Punjab Congress chief "an acolyte of Pakistani deep state." He criticised Sonia Gandhi's decision to appoint Sidhu as the Punjab Congress chief. In another big move, Captain Amarinder Singh announced a new party "Punjab Lok Congress" ahead of Assembly elections in the state.

"Despite my profound reservations and over the unanimous advice of almost all the MPs from Punjab, you chose to appoint an acolyte of Pakistani deep state Navjot Singh Sidhu who had publicly hugged the Pakistan Army Chief Gen Bajwa and Prime Minister Imran Khan, as the President of the Punjab Congress Committee," Captain wrote in his letter.

Singh had resigned in September as chief minister and had announced that he will be quitting the Congress after months of a rift with Congress state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. Earlier last week, he said that he will form his own political party and hold talks for seat-sharing with BJP for the upcoming state Assembly polls.

"I will hold talks for seat-sharing with BJP, breakaway Akali factions and others for Punjab elections once farmers' issue is resolved. I want to build a strong collective force in the interest of Punjab and its farmers," Captain Amarinder Singh had said.

(With inputs from ANI)