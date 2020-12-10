Punjab Minister Channi Accuses Centre: 'they're Trying To Intimidate CM Not Help Farmers'

Hitting out at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, Punjab Cabinet Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday said that the Centre is trying to sabotage the farmers' protest. The Minister alleged that NDA is trying to intimidate the Punjab Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh, instead of resolving the issues of the farmers. Asking the BJP government to refrain from such acts, Channi said that the people of Punjab, the Congress party and the state government is standing with the CM.

Charanjit Singh Channi hits out at Centre

Chandrajit Singh Channi said, "The BJP government should refrain from filing ED and CBI cases. The people of the state, the Congress party, and the state government stand with the Chief Minister." Coming out in support of Punjab CM, Channi said the history reveals that the Chief Minister always stands rock solid with the people of Punjab. Captain Amarinder Singh earlier had even resigned from Lok Sabha for the state's interest, Channi added. This statement by the Minister comes amid the mass agitation taking place in and around the national capital.

What are the new farm bills?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming.

On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

