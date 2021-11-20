Punjab Minister Pargat Singh Defends Navjot Sidhu's 'bada Bhai' Address To Imran Khan

In the backdrop of Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's controversial remark as he referred to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan as his 'big brother', Congress Minister Pargat Singh retorted 'what is the problem?'. Also, he stated that nobody would raise issues had Imran Khan not been the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Speaking on Sidhu and Khan ties, he said, "It is unfortunate that we (Indians) played a cricket match with Pakistan a few days ago, the angle by which BJP views this. Rather we need to focus on main issues, diversion is being created and media should play a positive role." Further, he lamented, "If Imran Khan were not the Prime Minister there would be no issue. All is well for BJP when the Prime Minister hugs Nawaz Sharif, now they have problems."

Congress minister defends Navjot Sidhu and Imran Khan 'bada bhai' ties

Upon being asked about the special reception that Sidhu received upon entering Pakistan via the Kartarpur Corridor earlier today, Singh said, "What is the problem in receiving a special welcome. You can take it your way. What is the problem if someone is getting recognised worldwide?"

Speaking on the recent announcement to repeal three farm laws, the Punjab Minister said, "700 farmers have died but even then I am thankful to Modi Ji."

"BJP has taken this step (farm laws revocation) and Captain Amarinder Singh and Akali Dal back BJP," he added.

Furthermore, he snubbed any indication of internal feuds in Congress as the CM Channi and Sidhu planned visits to Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara individually. He said, "Those who got the time and he who felt went there. This philosophy needs to be taken forward."

Amarinder Singh slams Sidhu for his Pak love

Former Chief Minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh had heavily criticised Navjot Singh Sidhu after he had hugged Pakistan Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa back in 2018. A faction led by Captain Amarinder Singh had also slammed him for his actions. Amarinder Singh, at that time, had additionally said that Sidhu is getting support from Pakistan.

Punjab Congress Chief made a controversial remark when he addressed the Pakistan PM as his 'bada bhai' (big brother). The Congress leader made the statement while interacting with the CEO of the Kartarpur project. Sidhu had reached Kartarpur to pay obeisance in Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara. The Congress leader had also entered Pakistan via Kartarpur Corridor after visiting the Gurudwara.

Image: PTI/AP/Facebook@PargatSingh