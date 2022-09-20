Punjab Minister Refutes Claims Of Mann Being Deplaned; 'CM Working Tirelessly For State'

Punjab Cabinet Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar refuted the opposition's claims of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann being deplaned from a Lufthansa flight in Germany because he was allegedly inebriated. The AAP leader asserted that Lufthansa Airlines had issued a statement and cleared the air that the flight was delayed by a couple of hours. He also added that CM Mann is working tirelessly for the welfare of Punjab and accused the Shiromani Akali Dal and Congress of deliberately trying to create rumours because they don't have any legitimate issue.

"Airlines cleared that the flight was late by a couple of hours. SAD or Congress don’t have any issues against the Punjab government, so they are forcibly trying to create a situation. CM Bhagwant Mann is tirelessly working for Punjab which is not being accepted by political parties," said Inderbir Singh Nijjar.

Amid the row, the Centre issued its first response, where Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia highlighted that the facts need to be verified as the incident took place on international soil. At the same time, he expressed his willingness to investigate the matter if required.

Controversy over Bhagwant Mann allegedly being deplaned

The controversy erupted after reports claimed that Mann, who was on an eight-day visit to Germany, was removed from a Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt to Delhi. The claims triggered a huge outcry with opposition parties saying that the Punjab Chief Minister has "shamed Punjabis" across the world. Leading the opposition was the Shiromani Akali Dal, whose spokesperson, Arshdeep Singh in an exclusive with Republic TV, cited an eyewitness who allegedly revealed the entire episode.

Singh claimed, "An eyewitness reported that he was drunk and was deplaned from the Lufthansa flight. Being a private company Lufthansa, it is understandable that it does not want to get into any controversy. But the reason is that Bhagwant Mann was drunk, he was unable to take the flight, and he was even accompanied by his wife. These are the reports by an eyewitness who was in the same flight."

AAP has strongly denied the claims of Mann being deplaned in Germany's Frankfurt airport and termed the reports 'false and frivolous'. Meanwhile, German airline carrier Lufthansa after receiving multiple requests on Twitter to confirm if Mann was the reason for the delay of the scheduled flight from Frankfurt to Delhi in a vague statement said that the flight departed 'later than originally planned' on account of a delayed inbound flight.

Our flight from Frankfurt to Delhi departed later than originally planned due to a delayed inbound flight and an aircraft change. Best regards — Lufthansa News (@lufthansaNews) September 19, 2022

(Image: Twitter/@NijjarDr/PTI)