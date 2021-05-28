Punjab Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot Flouts COVID-19 Norms, AAP Demands FIR

In view of rising COVID-19 cases, the Punjab government has imposed strict COVID -19 norms across the State. A shocking video of a ruling party's minister attending a wedding party surfaced on Friday. In the video, flouting all COVID-19 norms, Punjab Congress Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot attended a wedding in Sangrur where he was surrounded by a large gathering of people. This incident came into the limelight a day after Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh held a COVID review meeting on Thursday and extended lockdown till June 10.

As per the State government's strict COVID-19 guidelines, 'No gathering of more than 10 people, including weddings, cremations and funerals are allowed.

'I was not aware'

In his defence, minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot has said that he was not aware whether 10 or more than 10 persons were going to attend the party. He claimed that he went to the wedding alone along with his security personnel. No actions have been taken yet against the Minister.

AAP demands FIR

Meanwhile, alleging COVID protocol violation Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has demanded FIR against the Cabinet Minister. LoP Harpal Singh Cheema said rules are equal for everyone in the state.

"No one is bigger than the law, rules are equal for everyone in the state. FIR should be lodged against the minister and legal action should be taken against him for violating COVID norms. If a common man goes outside his home without wearing a mask or violates any kind of COVID norma then the Punjab government takes actions," said AAP LoP Cheema.

Punjab Congress MLAs flouts COVID norms

However, this is not the first time when the ruling party minister has violated the COVID norms. On April 26, a video of a ruling party's MLA dancing at a wedding party emerged. In the viral video, flouting all COVID-19 norms, Punjab Congress MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal can be seen dancing at a private party amid the pandemic in Phagwara. None of the people present at the party can be seen wearing masks or maintaining distance. The Jalandhar police filed an FIR against the bride and the groom, however, no action was taken against the MLA.

COVID-19 cases in Punjab

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Punjab on Friday reported 2,318 new COVID-19 cases with 5,995 recoveries and 177 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 48,231 with 4,93,854 total recoveries and 14,004 deaths.

(Image Credits: PTI/PIXABAY)