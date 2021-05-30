Punjab Ministers To Meet 3-member Panel Formed By Sonia Gandhi On June 1; Details Here

Congress party’s high powered three-member committee formed by Sonia Gandhi will begin with series of meeting with the Punjab minister, MLAs and MPs from Monday. Congress president Sonia Gandhi constituted a three-member committee to resolve the issue in the Punjab Congress. The panel comprising LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge as chairman, with AICC general secretary in-charge for Punjab affairs Harish Rawat and J P Aggarwal has now started calling the ministers and MLAs of Punjab to take stock of the situation. The panel have scheduled a week-long series of meetings to begin on Monday and will conclude on Friday. This panel will be taking all ministers, MLAs and MPs one on one to take stock of the political scenario of Congress in Punjab.

Checkout the complete meeting schedule here:

Day-1 (Monday): 11 Punjab ministers among 25 MLAs will be meeting the panel at the congress party head office in New Delhi. Ministers including Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Charanjit Singh Channi, OP Soni, Aruna Chaudhary, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Rana KP, Raj Kumar Verka, Rana Sodhi, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot and Bram Mahindra will be participating in the meeting on Monday. Though Sukhjinder Randhawa and Charanjit Channi are continuously raising voice against Capt government’s working style. Even Randhawa and Channi held meeting with all rebel MLAs to clear the stand in front of Sonia Gandhi's panel. Both Ministers are leading the MLAs against Capt with a single demand to punish Badal’s regarding the 2015 Kotakpura firing case and sacrilege cases.

Day-2 (Tuesday): Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu will be meeting the panel along with other MLAs. Though the Congress party is having the majority of 80 MLAs including CM in Punjab and voice of all of them will be recorded by the panel. It was a long pending demand of Navjot Singh Sidhu seeking the intervention of high command in Punjab that will reach to a conclusion in a week now. Tuesday will be the second day for MLAs and it was decided that MLAs and Minister having complaints against the Capt panel would give sufficient time to them.

Day-3 (Wednesday): Panel will listen to the Remaining MLAs and MPs of Punjab to take the view of all elected representatives of the Congress party in Punjab.

Day-4, 5 (Thursday and Friday): Panel has decided to give two days to Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh. The talks and discussions will be held in an elaborated manner as Capt would at receiving end of all the allegations of ministers and MLAs against him. The first voice against Capt was raised by Navjot Singh Sidhu in 2019 when he resigned as cabinet minister rejecting the change of his ministry. Later certain MLAs and ministers joined Sidhu’s club against Capt. Harish Rawat arranged meetings among Sidhu and Capt but reaching a conclusion. It is time the Congress party has to take calls before the 2022 assembly elections in Punjab.

After concluding the marathon meetings the report would be submitted and discussed with Congress as president Sonia Gandhi to decide further course of action.

