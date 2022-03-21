Punjab: MLA Sukhpal Khaira Avers Congress Will Oppose AAP Nominating Non-Punjabis To RS

Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira has urged Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to not nominate non-Punjabis to the Rajya Sabha. This comes after AAP’s Delhi MLA and national spokesperson Raghav Chadha and former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh emerged as the party's pick ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections for five of the seven seats from Punjab.

Stating that Congress would oppose if anyone outside Punjab is nominated to Rajya Sabha, Sukhpal Khaira said, "This is also a joke with AAP workers who have worked for the party".

If this list of probable Rajya Sabha candidates by @AamAadmiParty is true its most saddening news for Punjab n will be the first discrimination for our state.We’ll oppose tooth n nail any non punjabi being nominated.This is also a joke with Aap workers who have worked fr d party pic.twitter.com/w7svk6H0iS — Sukhpal Singh Khaira (@SukhpalKhaira) March 21, 2022

In another tweet, the Congress MLA wrote, "Friends, I request Bhagwant Mann to implement his idea as how to honour valuable people like Bibi Khalra who have been victims of police brutality and have made great sacrifices for Punjab by making them Rajya Sabha member."

Earlier, the general secretary of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt), Damanvir Singh Phillaur, had also opposed AAP's pick to the Rajya Sabha.

All five vacancies are set to go to AAP as the party registered a clear win in the recent polls. March 21 is the last day for filing the nominations.

Punjab has seven RS seats, of which the five vacancies have arisen as the term of the RS MPs ends on April 9. The MPs whose term would end include Partap Singh Bajwa and SS Dullo (both from Congress), Shwait Malik (BJP), Naresh Gujral (SAD), and SS Dhindsa (SAD-Sanyukt). The remaining two seats will be vacant by end of July 4 as the term of Balwinder Singh Bhunder (SAD), Ambika Soni (Congress) will end then, and polls of these will be held later this year.

Punjab election results 2022

In a piece of history, the Aam Aadmi Party registered victory in Punjab by winning 92 of the 117 Assembly seats, defeating Congress and the Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance. The party defeated leaders like Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Parkash Singh Badal, and Captain Amarinder Singh.

After the government led by Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, the party will now form its second government, this time in Punjab. In the recently concluded Assembly elections, Congress secured 18 seats, SAD won three, BJP won two, BSP secured one seat, and an Independent candidate won one seat. AAP's Chief Ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann won from the Dhuri seat by a margin of 58,206 votes.

(Image: ANI)