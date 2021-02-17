Punjab Municipal Elections 2021: Counting Of Votes For 116 Urban Local Bodies Underway

The results of recently-conducted elections in Punjab's eight municipal corporations and 109 Municipal Council-Nagar Panchayats will be declared on Wednesday.

The civic body polls are seen as a litmus test for all the four main political rivals Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The high octane municipal elections are the first ground-level poll battle between the parties amid intense ongoing farmers' stir in the nation. The ruling Congress and BJP's former ally SAD have termed these civic polls as a 'referendum’ on the contentious farm laws.

The elections witnessed over 70% voter turnout to elect over 100 civic body representatives in Punjab. The voting was conducted rather peacefully, except skirmishes in certain areas and accusations from the Opposition that Congress was indulging in violence and misusing government machinery.

READ | Punjab Civic Polls: AAP Demands CM Amarinder Singh's Resignation Amid Skirmishes

READ | Repolling Ordered At Two Polling Booths In Punjab's SAS Nagar

Punjab Civic Body Polls

As many as 9,222 candidates are in the fight to be elected into 2,302 wards in eight municipal corporations of Punjab, namely - Abohar, Bathinda, Batala, Kapurthala, Mohali, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot, and Moga, and 109 municipal councils and Nagar Panchayats.

Congress has fielded 2,037 candidates while 1,569 and are from SAD, 2,832 candidates are independents. BJP, AAP, and the Bahujan Samaj Party have fielded 1,003, 1,606, and 160 candidates, respectively.

READ | AAP Demands Resignation Of Punjab CM Over 'violence' During Civic Polls

Punjab was put on high alert with as many as 19,000 police personnel deputed to conduct free and fair elections. Voters were also screened through thermal scanners at polling booths in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. There are 20,49,777 male,18,65,354 female and 149 transgender voters, totalling 39,15,280 registered voters in the state for the civic body elections, the EC spokesperson said.

READ | Congress Misused Civil & Police Machinery During Punjab Civic Body Polls, Claims SAD