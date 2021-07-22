Punjab: Navjot Sidhu Invites CM Amarinder Singh For Installation Ceremony On July 23

Ahead of his installation ceremony as the Punjab Congress Chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu has sent a special invite to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. According to reports, Sidhu and four other working presidents of the Congress party have sent a special invite to Singh to join the installation ceremony that is scheduled for Friday. The invitation comes as a first attempt from Sidhu to reach out to Captain Amarinder Singh.

This also comes after Sidhu's earlier attempt on Tuesday to show power when he invited around 50 MLAs and ministers for his visit to Golden Temple. However, Captain Amarinder Singh was not invited back then. Even so, after meeting the MLAs and the ministers, it was decided that a formal invitation should be sent to Captain Amarinder Singh. As per reports, it was also decided by Congress leader Harish Rawat and the letter was written and first signed by Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The invitation was later signed by the four working presidents, legislators and ministers urging the Punjab Chief Minister to attend Sidhu's swearing-in as the Punjab Congress chief. Moreover, working president Kuljit Nagra was given the responsibility to hand over the official invite to Amarinder Singh. Nagra has therefore sought time from the Chief Minister's office to meet Amarinder Singh, but there to no avail so far. However, Kuljit Nagra has been making attempts to meet Singh.

In addition, Sidhu's camp has decided that if Captain Amarinder Singh does not meet Nagra, then the invitation letter will be handed to his PA, to make sure that the invitation reaches Singh. Therefore, Sidhu has made his first formal attempt as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) President to reach out to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Republic TV has exclusively accessed Navjot Singh Sidhu's invitation letter to Captain Amarinder Singh. Here's what it says:

Honourable CM Sir As you know honourable Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi ji has appointed Navjot Singh Sidhu as president of PPCC and Kuljit Nagra, Sangat Singh Gilgian, Pawan Goel and Sukhwinder Danny as working presidents of PPCC. We all Ministers- MLAs- office-bearers and workers of PPCC request you to come and bless us during the installation ceremony. Thanks Signed by Navjot sidhu

Sidhu appointed as Punjab Congress chief

Putting an end to prolonged speculation, Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi appointed Navjot Singh Sidhu as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee replacing Sunil Jakhar on Sunday. In a bid to balance the power equation between the CM and Sidhu, Congress appointed four Working presidents to the state unit - Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goel, and Kuljit Singh Nagra. While Amarinder Singh affirmed that he will abide by High Command's decision, he was reportedly not informed of Sidhu's appointment. The miffed CM has not publicly congratulated Sidhu. There has also been buzz that he has asked Sidhu for a 'public apology' for the tirade against him.