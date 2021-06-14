Punjab: Navjot Sidhu Posters Spotted In State Cong President Sunil Jakhar’s Constituency

The Punjab Congress (PPCC) continues to face a crisis, and there seems to be no end to it. Despite the three-member panel submitting its report to party supremo Sonia Gandhi after holding meetings with CM Amarinder Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu, and other leaders, the poster-war is escalating with each passing day within the state party unit.

A few days ago, the Punjab Chief Minister's posters had emerged in Amritsar East, which is the home constituency of Navjot Singh Sidhu, calling him the "real captain" of Punjab. Similarly, Sidhu's posters had also emerged in CM's home turf Patiala.

Now on Monday, Sidhu’s posters were spotted in PPCC president Sunil Jakhar's constituency. Several posters were put out on the streets of Abohar with the slogan 'Sidhu for 2022'. Though Jakhar has landed in support of CM Captain, Sidhu’s posters were found on Jakhar’s home turf. Two parallel poster campaigns are being run for both leaders 'Capt for 2022' and 'Sidhu for 2022.'

Sidhu vs Captain

Meanwhile, the Congress's top leadership has decided to let Captain Amarinder Singh continue as the Chief Minister. While maintaining that the seniority of CM Captain Amarinder Singh, who spearheaded Congress to victory in the 2017 Punjab elections, has to be respected, Priyanka Vadra had allegedly also called Sidhu to Delhi and assured him that his growing popularity will be rewarded. However, it is unknown what Sidhu's thoughts are on this, as he certainly hasn't thrown his lot in with the Congress and Captain Amarinder, with daily poster wars being waged between the two leaders and their family members also sniping at each other. The three-member panel set up to end factionalism in the Punjab state unit of Congress submitted its report to Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi last Thursday, suggesting a revamp of the state unit to accommodate all sections.

The three-member committee met Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at his residence on Saturday. The panel headed by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC general secretary in-charge for Punjab affairs Harish Rawat and J P Aggarwal briefed Rahul Gandhi on the standoff between Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu. As per sources, a final call to address the issue will be taken by the high command soon.