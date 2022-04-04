Punjab: Navjot Sidhu Slams AAP Over Law And Order Situation; 'Never Seen Such Anarchy'

Three days after former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu alleged that the law and order situation has deteriorated in Punjab after the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Bhagwant Mann took over as the chief minister, he reiterated his allegations on Monday, April 3, this time calling the Aam Aadmi Party government an 'anarchist' responsible for 'jungle raj'.

While speaking to the media, Sidhu said, "I have never seen such anarchy in Punjab. No one is afraid of law and order. It's a jungle raj. Cold-blooded murders are being committed in broad daylight. There should be no priority other than law and order and peace in the state."

On Friday, Sidhu had asked the AAP government to take a look at a video where a Congress worker was allegedly brutally beaten in Patiala's Sanaur. He alleged that the law and order in Punjab are at a "very low ebb".In another tweet, taking a potshot at the AAP, he said that the recent actions by AAP workers did not indicate Bhagat Singh's ideology.

"Kejriwal, your people are going to court in Delhi that your life is in danger, should you worry about the lives of Punjabis too? If it happens in Delhi you call it Vandalism. Look what is happening in Punjab... Another Congress worker was brutally beaten in Sanaur. Law & order at a very low ebb!! (sic)", tweeted Sidhu.

Change is not necessarily progress.

This is not badlaav that Punjab signed up for. Murders, Car thefts at Gunpoint, Snatching, Hooliganism & Kabza’s... Uncontrolled AAP workers fulfilling selfish motives… Poles apart from S. Bhagat Singh’s ideology of selflessness and sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/FuBmrPOAWr — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) April 1, 2022

Navjot Sidhu exclaims 'We will fight for Punjab'

After a humiliating defeat in Punjab, the State Congress Unit held a constructive deliberation meeting on Saturday, April 2, to introspect the reasons for their electoral debacle. Sharing a video of Congress leaders holding a discussion on strategies to revive themselves in the state, Navjot Sidhu on Twitter described the session: “Discussions, Congress for honesty and integrity… Introspection on the way forward for Punjab. ”

The cricketer-turned-politician further gave a strong message to party workers and wrote, We will stand up and fight for Punjab and every Congress worker till the last breath.” It is pertinent to mention that Sidhu was made to resign as the PPCC president after the party's massive electoral defeat last month.