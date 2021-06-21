Punjab: Navjot Sidhu’s Supporter Mithu Madan Puts Out Posters Against Kejriwal In Amritsar

Ahead of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's visit to Amritsar on Monday, Congress leader and former Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu’s supporter Mithu Madan put out the posters against Kejriwal.

Posters have been put out before the visit of Kejriwal in Amritsar for the upcoming 2022 assembly elections with slogans -'Kejriwal, go back' and 'first handle Delhi and then come to Punjab.'

Delhi CM To Visit Amritsar

Delhi CM Kejriwal had announced on Sunday, that he will be visiting Amritsar - flagging AAP's campaign for the 2022 Punjab polls. Kejriwal had recently visited Ahmedabad to flag off AAP's Gujarat campaign. Currently, AAP is the main Opposition in the Congress-ruled Punjab Assembly with 16 MLAs in the 117 seat House. Several AAP leaders including Kejriwal have addressed Kisan Mahapanchayats in UP, Punjab and Haryana, backing the Farm protests. The AAP along with 16 other Opposition parties have demanded a complete rollback of the farm laws, which have now been stayed by the Supreme Court for now.

ਪੰਜਾਬ ਬਦਲਾਓ ਚਾਹੁੰਦਾ ਹੈ। ਸਿਰਫ਼ ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਹੀ ਉਮੀਦ ਹੈ।



ਕੱਲ੍ਹ ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤਸਰ ਵਿਖੇ ਮਿਲਦੇ ਹਾਂ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 20, 2021

Meanwhile, a day ahead of his meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Navjot Singh Sidhu made it clear that he was not interested in any Cabinet berth. This came amid speculation that Sidhu is being offered the post of the Punjab Deputy Chief Minister.

Punjab Polls 2022

The grand old party has been facing infighting with incumbent Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh being hauled in front of a 3-committee panel over rebel MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu's grouse against the CM. While Congress has stated that Singh will remain the party's CM pick in 2022, it has refused to take action against Sidhu, mulling to reward him with a Deputy CM post.