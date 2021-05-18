Punjab Netas Huddle After Women's Commission Demands #MeToo Action On Minister; Blame CM

A day after the Punjab Women Commission raised an issue in the #MeToo case levelled against MLA Charanjit Singh Channi by an IAS officer in 2018, 5 party Ministers and 7 MLAs held a meeting at the residence of the Technical Education Minister. While stating Punjab CM Amarinder Singh is using vigilance departments against his own party MLAs, Congress RS MP Pratap Singh Bajwa said that it is not justified.

As the group of Ministers and MLAs discussed the strategy against CM Amarinder Singh in the meeting, the rift in the Punjab Congress unit appears to be escalating every day.

#MeToo case against Punjab Minister

Earlier on Monday, the Punjab Women Commission, after over two years, sought action in the matter. Giving an ultimatum, the commission asked Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh to take action against the minister within 7 days, failing which the members of the commission will stage a strike.

In 2018, an IAS officer alleged that the minister had been sending her inappropriate messages on her mobile phone. She had said back then that he had sent her multiple messages to which she had objected but he did not stop, and then when one of the messages was sent late at night, that's when she decided to complain. Taking cognizance of the message, one of the close aides of the minister had back then stated that it was sent by 'mistake', and went on to assert that apart from that one message, no other messages were sent or attempts were made to call her as they 'never worked together'. No official statement, however, had come from the minister.

However, with each passing day, as the news spread, it became a matter of political mudslinging. While the opposition, blaming the Amarinder Singh government, time and again demanded action against the Minister, the Punjab CM repeated that the matter has been 'resolved'. Meanwhile, the woman officer was transferred. It is pertinent to mention here that this was Punjab's first reported significant #MeToo case, which is yet to be addressed.

#MeToo Movement in India

The #MeToo movement in India began in late 2018. Simultaneously with the American movement that goes by the same name, the movement in India gained momentum, with women from all walks of life, especially the glamour world coming and putting forth their grievances, revealing horror stories and outing serial offenders, with many big names being exposed for their behaviour.

