Punjab Oppn Attacks Centre, CM Mann On Separate Haryana Assembly Building In Chandigarh

A fresh controversy erupted in Punjab after Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Thursday that the Union Home Ministry has announced land for setting up a separate building for Haryana Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh.

Punjab Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday opposed the reported move by the Union Ministry stating that the Union Territory of Chandigarh belongs to Punjab only. More oil was added to the fire when Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann appealed to Home Minister Amit Shah to allot land to the state for their own assembly on similar lines to Haryana.

Notably, on Saturday, CM Mann said, "I appeal to the central government that on the lines of Haryana, Punjab should also be allotted land in Chandigarh to form its own assembly. There has been a demand for a long time that the Punjab-Haryana High Court should also be separated. For this also, the Central Government should provide land in Chandigarh."

मेरी केंद्र सरकार से अपील है कि हरियाणा की तर्ज पर पंजाब के लिए भी अपनी विधानसभा बनाने के लिए चंडीगढ़ में जमीन आवंटित की जाए...



लंबे समय से मांग है कि पंजाब-हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट को भी अलग-अलग किया जाए...इसके लिए भी कृपया करके केंद्र सरकार चंडीगढ़ में जमीन मुहैया करवाए... — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) July 9, 2022

SAD, Punjab Congress attack CM Mann and Central Govt

The opposition in Punjab-- SAD and Congress slammed CM Mann for not opposing the Centre's move to allot land to Haryana for Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh. They alleged CM Mann of undermining Punjab's right over Chandigarh.

Reacting to this, Congress state chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said that he welcome a separate Vidhan Sabha building for Haryana but demanded it to9 be built outside Chandigarh, claiming that Chandigarh belong to Punjab exclusively. He slammed Mann for not opposing the Centre's move and tweeted, "Chief Minister (Mann), only Punjab has the right to Chandigarh lands and government buildings. As stipulated under the Punjab Reorganization Act, 1966, Haryana needs to have a separate capital. Please do not undermine our right to Chandigarh with such statements."

Welcome separate Vidhan Sabha building for Haryana. It must be built outside Chandigarh, which belongs exclusively to Punjab and has to eventually be handed over to Punjab. — Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (@RajaBrar_INC) July 9, 2022

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal also slammed the central government and CM Mann and said, "The Center has no right to allot even an inch of Chandigarh to Haryana as the city belongs to Punjab only. Instead of making such untenable statements, the Center must immediately implement its sacred and written commitment to transfer Chandigarh to Punjab."

SAD president S. Sukhbir Singh Badal took on Punjab CM @BhagwantMann & Union Home Minister Amit Shah for issuing anti Punjab statements grievously compromising the state's inalienable right on Chandigarh and on other areas of injustice done to the people of the state. 1/5 pic.twitter.com/HecGb0YJjq — Shiromani Akali Dal (@Akali_Dal_) July 9, 2022

"I am shocked that how can Punjab CM issue statements to give up Punjab's widely acknowledged and inalienable right on its Capital, Chandigarh. The entire city belongs to Punjab and CM is begging for a little space on our own land for the Vidhan Sabha building," Shiromani Akali Dal's chief said in a statement on Twitter.

It is pertinent to mention that presently, Punjab and Haryana governments share the Vidhan Sabha complex in Chandigarh. On Saturday, Haryana CM Khattar said that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced land for setting up a separate building for Haryana Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh, PTI reported.