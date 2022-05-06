Preetpal Singh Bagga, the father of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga alleged that the Punjab police beat him when they came to arrest Tajinder Bagga on Friday in New Delhi. Narrating the ordeal of the whole arrest incident, Preetpal Singh Bagga said, "We were sitting inside our house when suddenly two police officers came. Earlier also they had come to our house and we used to give them tea. After a while, they opened the door and suddenly, 10-15 policemen came and tried taking him (Bagga) away. But when he asked them to allow him to wear a turban, they did not allow him and dragged him out of the house."

"When I tried taking a video of this incident, one person took me inside a room and punched me in my face. They also took my mobile phone along with that of Bagga's," Preetpal Singh Bagga told ANI.

Singh accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his son's arrest and said, "Kejriwal wants to trap Bagga, he is restless because of him. Because he has issues with Bagga. Kejriwal needs to answer on this." Notably, Preetpal Singh Bagga lodged a complaint against the Punjab police for allegedly beating him when they came to arrest his son, Tajinder Singh Bagga on Friday.

BJP stages protest against Bagga's arrest

BJP workers staged a protest outside the Janakpuri police station of Delhi against the arrest of Bagga and raised slogans against Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Paty (AAP) supremo, Arvind Kejriwal. They accused Punjab police of not following protocol and stated that the police 'kidnapped' Bagga. "Punjab police dragged Bagga, they did not even follow the protocol. They (Punjab police) did not inform the local police station in Delhi. That's why we are staging a protest outside Janakpuri police station," one of the BJP workers said.

"The Delhi government is using Punjab police to kidnap BJP workers from Delhi," another BJP worker said, adding, "We condemn this and urge the administration to take severe action against those who are arrested Tajinder Bagga."

'Arvind Kejriwal is misusing Punjab Police': BJP

Reacting to the arrest of BJP's Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of misusing Punjab police and called him a dictator. "The kind of dictatorship that Kejriwal has shown in this. Ever since Punjab Police has come into his hand, Kejriwal is misusing it," Gupta told ANI.

"Punjab police did not inform the Delhi police about the arrest, which is the protocol. They did not allow him (Bagga) to wear his turban," he said and accused Punjab police of assaulting Bagga's father.

National President of BJP Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Tejasvi Surya took to his Twitter and condemned the arrest of Bagga. "BJYM condemns the arrest of our National Secretary Tajinder Bagga. BJYM will fight in court and on the streets against the fascist AAP party," Surya wrote in his tweet. He added, "BJYM will do everything in our capacity to bring Bagga back to safety & liberty. We will fight back! Arvind Kejriwal you have messed with the wrong guys."