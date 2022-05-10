A blast was reported at Punjab Police Intelligence headquarters in Mohali on Monday, 9 May. BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa has called the blast reported outside the Intelligence Bureau a "tragic news." Sirsa stated that Punjab Police needs to focus on the security of the state rather than "chasing Bagga." He noted that the incident in Mohali has been reported just a week after clashes erupted in Punjab's Patiala.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Manjinder Singh Sirsa stressed that Punjab is a border state and AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should not "experiment with its peace." Sirsa tweeted, "Tragic news! Just a week after Patiala’s clash; now a blast outside Intelligence Bureau, Mohali. Punjab Police instead of chasing Bagga should focus on the state’s security. Punjab is a border state & Kejriwal shouldn’t experiment with its peace. Waheguru Punjab te Mehar Karan." In another tweet, Sirsa said that he has been informed that the attack at the Intelligence Bureau had been carried out through a rocket-propelled grenade. Furthermore, he stated that the grenade had hit the table in the building of the Intelligence bureau. He called the incident a "serious security breach."

I have been told that the attack at Intelligence Bureau was done through a rocket propled Grenade and the Grenade hit the intelligence office table in the building. That’s a serious security breach.@BhagwantMann @PunjabPoliceInd https://t.co/iVZQonVjHt — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) May 9, 2022

Police starts investigation

The Mohali Police on Monday, May 9, said that a minor explosion was reported at the intelligence headquarters of Punjab Police at around 7:45 pm. No casualty has been reported in the incident and police has started the probe. After the minor explosion, the police has cordoned off the area outside the office. Mohali Police has not ruled out the terror angle in the blast that took place outside the office of the intelligence headquarters of Punjab Police, according to ANI. In response to a question about whether the attack could be considered a terror attack, Ravinder Pal Singh, Mohali SP (HQ) said, "it can't be ignored" and added that they have started the investigation. Ravinder Pal Singh said that the attack was carried out using rocket-type fire.

