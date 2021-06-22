Punjab Political Crisis Escalates As Rahul Gandhi Summons 13 Anti-Amarinder MLAs For Meet

Even as the political turmoil in Punjab rages, ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi has summoned 13 MLAs who are dissenters against CM Captain Amarinder Singh. This includes Ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Razia Sultana, Charanjit Singh Channi and Bharat Bhushan Ashu and legislators Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Kushaldeep Singh, Inderbir Bolaria, Sangat Singh Gilzian, Kuljit Singh Nagra and Tarsem Singh DC. Apart from this, Navjot Singh Sidhu's key aide Pargat Singh has also received a call from the Wayanad MP.

The face-to-face meetings with Rahul Gandhi will start on Tuesday itself. This comes on a day when Amarinder Singh is set to meet the three-member committee formed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi comprising Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, ex-Delhi MP JP Agarwal, and AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab Harish Rawat. Constituted on May 28 in the wake of the increasing rift between the Navjot Singh Sidhu and the Amarinder Singh factions, the panel met all stakeholders to ascertain their views ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls.

Sidhu's resentment comes to the fore

While Navjot Singh Sidhu has continued to be an MLA after resigning from the Cabinet in July 2019, he maintained a distance from party activities. Moreover, he has been repeatedly attacking the state government and the Punjab CM over the purported delay in justice in the incidents of desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib and the subsequent police firing incident. Though Singh and Sidhu attempted to resolve their differences over tea on March 17, 2021, a positive outcome proved to be elusive.

The relationship took a turn for the worse after the Punjab & Haryana HC quashed the SIT probe into the firing cases on April 9. Breaking his silence on Sidhu's attacks, Singh on April 27 dared him to contest from Patiala in the 2022 polls and predicted that he will lose his deposit. Furthermore, he contended that Sidhu wanted to join some other party. The attempts to mollify Sidhu seem to have failed for the time being as he hit out at the Punjab government in a series of interviews on June 20.

Writing on Twitter a day earlier, the Congress MLA stressed that he had served as a Lok Sabha MP, Rajya Sabha MP, MLA and Minister with the sole aim of changing the "system" that runs Punjab. He has described the "system" as two powerful families controlling Punjab and overriding the interests of the state for their vested interests. According to the former Minister he had rejected all offers of being accommodated in the Cabinet after the "system" refused to initiate any reform. This is seen as a veiled attack on the Punjab CM, who has been accused by Sidhu of protecting the Badals.