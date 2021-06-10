Punjab Political Crisis: Poster War Ensues Between CM Amarinder Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu

A political crisis continues to brew in Punjab within the Congress party unit in the state. In the latest development pertaining to the crisis, a poster war has now emerged in the state. Posters of incumbent Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh have emerged in parts of Amritsar East constituency which is Navjot Singh Sidhu's constituency. On the other hand, Navjot Singh Sidhu's poster emerged in Captain Amarinder Singh's home turf Patiala.

Poster war amid Punjab Congress crisis

According to reports, both top leaders in the grand old party's Punjab unit have been trying to put pressure on the high command before they roll out their reports. In addition, both camps have been garnering support as the tussle continues in the state. It is being said that Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh held a meeting with five Congress MPs to consolidate his position as a leader ahead of the 2022 assembly elections.

On the other hand, a poster was seen in Patiala which declared that the entire Punjab is with Navjot Singh Sidhu. The poster also mentioned that Sidhu was the 'voice of farmers' who has also demanded justice in sacrilege cases. However, Sidhu's poster included pictures of all top Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Manmohan Singh, but Captain Amarinder Singh's picture was missing. Reports indicate that the Congress high command is set to roll out their report soon. However, obstacles loom as the party tries to sort things out between the two leaders who have different demands.

Navjot Singh Sidhu VS Captain Amarinder Singh

Earlier last week, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh met the 3-member panel in Delhi and held a virtual meeting with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. However, Singh refused to give out the details of the meeting and instead remarked that the party is gearing up for assembly elections. On the other hand, Sidhu who had earlier met with the same panel had said that he conveys the voice of the people from the grassroots in Punjab.

"My stance has been, is, and will remain that the democratic power which goes to the government and financial power which goes to the government in the form of taxes should go back to the people. Truth can be suppressed but not defeated." he had said.

The tussle between the two leaders has been in place since 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu was denied a ticket for the Lok Sabha elections by Captain Amarinder Singh. Sidhu and his wife have publicly attacked the Punjab CM repeatedly during the election campaign. Both leaders had sorted out their differences over an informal lunch,but the tussle began again after Sidhu attacked Singh, specifically after the Punjab & Haryana HC quashed the SIT probe into the 2015 firing cases on April 9. He has targeted the CM for not acting against key Shiromani Akali Dal leaders in the same case.