Punjab Polls 2022: SAD Announces Two More Candidates In Ghanaur, Sardulgarh

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections in 2022, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday announced two more candidates, senior party leader Prof Prem Chandumajra from Ghanaur and Dilraj Singh Bhundar from Sardulgarh assembly constituency for the upcoming polls. SAD has announced a total of 81 candidates so far.

Congratulations to senior SAD leader Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra & S. Dilraj Singh Bhundar on the announcement of their candidature, by SAD chief President S. Sukhbir Singh Badal, from Ghanaur & Sardulgarh Assembly constituencies respectively. pic.twitter.com/JMmpJQUnwF — Shiromani Akali Dal (@Akali_Dal_) November 12, 2021

"SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced senior party leader Prof Prem S Chandumajra from Ghanaur & S Dilraj Singh Bhundar from Sardulgarh Assembly constituency. Total announced 81," said party leader Daljit Singh Cheema in a tweet.

Meanwhile, rival Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday also announced its first list of 10 candidates for the 2022 Punjab assembly polls. All of the 10 candidates are sitting MLAs. Senior AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, has been given a ticket from the Dirba seat, while Aman Arora will contest from the Sunam assembly constituency, according to the list shared by the party on its Twitter handle.

SAD joins hands with BSP

The SAD also gave a ticket to Dilraj Singh Bhundar, who will be contesting from the Sardulgarh Assembly constituency. Chandumajra had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Anandpur Sahib. For the Assembly polls, the SAD had forged an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in June this year. As per the seat-sharing arrangement, the Mayawati-led BSP will fight 20 of the 117 Assembly seats in Punjab while the rest will be contested by the SAD. Among the seats which the BSP will contest are Kartarpur Sahib in Jalandhar, Jalandhar-West, Jalandhar-North, Phagwara, Hoshiarpur Urban, Dasuya, Chamkaur Sahib in Rupnagar district, Bassi Pathana, Sujanpur in Pathankot, Mohali, Amritsar North and Amritsar Central. The SAD earlier had a tie-up with the BJP and the Badal-led party walked out of the NDA over the farm laws issue last year. The BJP used to contest 23 seats under its alliance with the SAD.

The election to the 117-member Punjab assembly is due early next year. The state election schedule is yet to be announced by the Election Commission of India.