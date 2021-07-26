Punjab Polls: AAP To Contest Elections Solo, Rules Out Any Alliance With SAD Or Congress

Gearing up for the Punjab polls, AAP's Punjab president Bhagwant Mann on Sunday, confirmed that the Kejriwal-led party will contest alone in the upcoming polls in February 2022. Ruling out any alliance with either Congress or Akali Dal, Mann warned people to beware of rumours. AAP faces Congress, BJP and the Akali Dal-BSP combo in February 2022 polls.

AAP to contest Punjab polls alone

AAP's 'free electricity' promises

In June, Kejriwal promised free power to consumers in Punjab if voted to power. "It is very difficult for a woman to run her own house at such expensive prices. In Delhi, we provide 200 units of free electricity to every family. The women are very happy. The AAP government will also provide free electricity in Punjab," said Kejriwal in Chandigarh. Similar promises have been made in Uttarakhand, Goa, Gujarat by AAP where they eye to make inroads into.

Moreover, AAP has thrown its weight behind the farmers, voting against the Farm Bills in Parliament. Later, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and all AAP MLAs tore copies of the Centre's Farm Laws in the Delhi Assembly, before passing a resolution against the farm laws. Moreover, both Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh have met Tikait and addressed Kisan Mahapanchayats in UP. Delhi government has also supplied free water, wi-fi, medical facilities, toilets, food and legal aid to the protesting farmers at Delhi borders. Recently, AAP tried to field its own lawyers for the police cases against farmers, but was turned down by Delhi L-G.

AAP's Punjab campaign

In 2017, Congress which had roped in poll strategist Prashant Kishor for both Uttar Pradesh and the Delhi Assembly was successful in electing Captain Amarinder Singh as CM, beating AAP which won only 20 seats in the 117-seat Assembly. While AAP tried to pitch Kejriwal's development policies against the Congress veteran, Singh cruised to an easy victory based on his 25-year-old political career. Incidentally, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal roped in Kishor for his re-election bid in 2020 and won 62 of the 70 seats.

Recently in February, Congress strengthened its hold on Punjab winning six of the eight municipal corporations and majority of the 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats, as per reports. Overall, Congress won 1,373 of the 2,218 seats that went to the polls, followed by the SAD (285), AAP (60), BJP (49) and BSP (5). Independents won 392 seats. AAP which had won 4 seats and 25% voteshare in 2014 Lok Sabha polls was reduced to just one seat in 2019.