Punjab Polls: Arvind Kejriwal Set To Make 'big Announcements' In Moga Today

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be visiting the state today. Kejriwal is all set to begin his two-day visit by launching ‘Mission Punjab’ from Moga with big announcements. As part of AAP's campaign, Kejriwal will visit several areas in the state within the next month.

In view of the 2022 Punjab polls, the AAP supremo will land in Punjab today to commence the ‘Mission Punjab’ programme. In a statement issued from the party headquarters on Sunday, AAP Punjab state president and MP Bhagwant Mann had confirmed the leader’s two-day tour of the state.

Arvind Kejriwal to make 'big announcements' in Moga

Following the programme, the Delhi CM will take part in a party meeting in Ludhiana. On Tuesday, Kejriwal will attend party programmes after addressing a press conference in Amritsar. Apart from launching ‘Mission Punjab’, Kejriwal will also make 'big announcements' for the people of the poll-bound state during the party programme in Moga, Mann informed.

Earlier on Sunday, Kejriwal visited poll-bound Uttarakhand and made some major announcements for voters during a press conference in Haridwar. Apart from free water and electricity, the Delhi CM also promised the formation of the Tirth Yatra Yojana in the state, which will offer free pilgrim tours to voters.

Political scenario in Punjab

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress won a whopping 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats. Despite winning a huge mandate, infighting erupted in the Congress camp leading to Amritsar East MLA and former swashbuckling cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation from the Cabinet in July 2019.

Amid the infighting between former chief minister Amarinder Singh and Navjot Sidhu's camps, the situation escalated after Congress summoned a legislative party meeting at 5 pm on September 18 without keeping the then Punjab CM in the loop. Amid growing speculation that Singh will be ousted, the latter tendered his resignation to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at about 4.30 pm on the same day.

Thereafter, Charanjit Singh Channi was sworn in as the new Chief Minister along with two deputies Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni. However, the rift in the Congress camp is anything but under control as the former Punjab CM has vowed to pit a strong candidate against Sidhu in the 2022 Assembly election to ensure his defeat. It is perceived that the formation of a new party by Singh and Sidhu's disgruntlement might have an adverse impact on Congress' poll prospects, giving some hope to AAP.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's recent decision to roll back the three farm laws and a possible tie-up between former chief minister Amarinder Singh and the Bharatiya Janata Party is also expected to significantly affect Punjab's election dynamics. Singh has already announced a pre-poll alliance with BJP. He also announced his own party, the Punjab Lok Congress.

(Image: PTI)