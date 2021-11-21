Punjab Polls: New Political Party 'Krantikari Mazdoor Kisan' Announced

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab, a new political party has been announced in the state with an aim of fighting for the rights of farmers and workers. The party, named 'Krantikari Mazdoor Kisan Party', was launched by its chairman, Lashkar Singh, on Saturday.

Speaking to the media about the launch of the Krantikari Mazdoor Kisan Party, Lashkar Singh said that the party will fight for the issues concerning farmers, workers, peasants, and the people of Punjab.

"We are not an organisation, we are a party now. We are going to register with the Election Commission of India soon. We will work towards protecting the right of people. We will not depend upon any other party and contest election full-fledged," he said.

Notably, announcement for the formation of the new political party came shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of three farm laws providing a cause of celebration for protesting farmers.

Repeal of farm laws likely to affect poll dynamics in Punjab

As Punjab prepares for Assembly elections, scheduled for 2022, political parties in the state are coming forward with their own strategies. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's recent decision to roll back the three farm laws and a possible tie-up between former chief minister Amarinder Singh and the Bharatiya Janata Party is expected to significantly affect Punjab's election dynamics. Singh who resigned from the position of chief minister earlier this month has already announced a pre-poll alliance with BJP. He also announced his own party, the Punjab Lok Congress.

Apart from that, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance is also racing for power in the poll-bound state. One of the oldest allies of BJP, SAD broke away from the Centre-ruling party in 2020 over the farm laws.

Notably, the state ruling Congress party will contest the upcoming Punjab polls without a chief ministerial candidate, as informed by AICC in-charge of Punjab Harish Chaudhary. The AICC leader also stated that the election will be fought under the leadership of state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI)