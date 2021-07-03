Punjab Power Crisis: Mayawati Asks People To Drop Congress For 'better State Future'

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly Polls, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday took to her official Twitter handle and said that public life, industry-business, agriculture, etc are severely affected by the power crisis in the state. Mayawati said that the power crisis in Punjab proves that the Congress government in the state s responsible for the public interest and public welfare by engaging in mutual factionalism, tussle and conflict, etc.

Mayawati on Punjab power crisis

1. पंजाब में बिजली के गंभीर संकट से आमजन-जीवन, उद्योग-धंधे व खेती-किसानी आदि बुरी तरह से प्रभावित, जो यह साबित करता है कि वहाँ की कांग्रेस सरकार आपसी गुटबाजी, खींचतान व टकराव आदि में उलझकर जनहित व जनकल्याण की ज़िम्मेदारी को तिलांजलि दे चुकी है, जिसका जनता को संज्ञान लेना ज़रूरी। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) July 3, 2021

2. अतः पंजाब के बेहतर भविष्य व राज्य में वहाँ के लोगों की भलाई इसी में निहित है कि वे कांग्रेस पार्टी की सरकार से मुक्ति पाएं तथा आगामी विधानसभा आमचुनाव में शिरोमणि अकाली दल व बी.एस.पी. गठबंधन की पूर्ण बहुमत वाली लोकप्रिय सरकार बनाना सुनिश्चित करें, ऐसी मेरी सभी से गुज़ारिश। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) July 3, 2021

Stating that the Congress-led Punjab government has abandoned all its duties towards the state, the BSF chief said that the public needs to take cognizance of it. Mayawati said that for a better future of the state and its people, Punjab has to get rid of the Congress party government in the upcoming state assembly elections. Remarking that Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and BSP will win in the coming elections, she requested the people of Punjab to vote for this coalition government in the upcoming elections.

Sidhu Vs Capt over Power Crunch

Truth of Power Costs, Cuts, Power Purchase Agreements & How to give Free & 24 hour Power to the People of Punjab:- 1. There is No need for Power-Cuts in Punjab or for the Chief Minister to regulate office timings or AC use of the Common People ... If we Act in the right direction — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) July 2, 2021

In a series of tweets, Sidhu argued that Punjab purchased power at higher rates (Rs 4.54 per unit) compared to the national average (Rs 3.85 per unit) due to the government's over-dependence on three private thermal power plants which sell power at Rs 5-8 per unit. Lashing out at the Akali Dal's Badal government for locking the Punjab government in power purchase agreements, he claimed that the state government owed Rs 65,000 crores in fixed charges to these power companies. While renegotiating with the companies is not an option, Sidhu claimed a 'way forward.'

Punjab power crisis

The Punjab government on Thursday reduced timings of government offices and ordered cut down on power supply to high energy-consuming industries as the electricity demand in the state soared to over 14,000 MW a day. On Wednesday, the power demand peaked at 14,142 MW against the supply of 12,842 MW, leaving a gap of 1,300 MW, an official of the state-owned power utility PSPCL had said. So far, there is no decision on banning the use of air conditioners (ACs) in government offices, which will function from 8 am to 2 pm from Friday till further orders, an official spokesperson said. The spokesperson said Chief Minister Amarinder Singh appealed to all government offices to make judicious use of electricity, adding that the situation is dire as the peak demand in the state has touched a whopping 14,500 MW.

(Image: PTI, Facebook-@SukhbirSinghBadal)