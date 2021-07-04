Punjab Power Crisis: Navjot Singh Sidhu Proposes To Reduce Power Tariff To Rs 5 Per Unit

Amid the Punjab power crisis, Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday took to his official Twitter handle and said though the state provides 9,000 crore subsidy, the Punjab government should do more for the domestic and industrial consumers by giving power at Rs 3-5 per unit instead of a surcharge inflated Rs 10-12 per unit, along with 24-hour supply with no power-cuts and free power (upto300 units). "It is definitely achievable," he added.

In another subsequent tweet, Navjot Singh Sidhu said, people should start with Congress High Command's Pro-People 18 point Agenda and get rid of the faulty un-negotiable power purchase agreements signed by Badal through 'New Legislation in Punjab Vidhan Sabha' by fixing rates as per National Power Exchange with no fixed charges.

In a massive embarrassment for Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu, sources reported on Saturday, that the Amritsar East MLA has not paid power bills for his Amritsar residence in the past eight months. As per his bill, accessed by Republic, Sidhu owes Rs 8,67,540 to the Punjab state power board. Sidhu had waxed on about 'saving power', advising the CM to cut down on power costs, tweeting several radical suggestions. Congress is witnessing massive revolt in Punjab as Sidhu and his supporters have lambasted the CM who has now been hauled in front of the High Command.

On Friday, Sidhu lashed out at the Capt Amarinder Singh government for 8-hour power cuts in Punjab, explaining the trouble in Punjab's power model in a string of tweets. Sidhu, who has been criticising the incumbent CM continuously, has suggested that Solar & Biomass energy gas which remain untapped in Punjab. Both Akali Dal and AAP have taken to the streets, protesting the power cut.

Sidhu argued that Punjab purchased power at higher rates (Rs 4.54 per unit) compared to the national average (Rs 3.85 per unit) due to the government's over-dependence on three private thermal power plants which sell power at Rs 5-8 per unit. Lashing at the Badal govt for locking the Punjab govt in power purchase agreements, he claimed that the state govt owed Rs 65,000 crores in fixed charges to these power companies. While renegotiating with the companies is not an option, Sidhu claimed a 'way forward'.

Suggesting a radical policy shift, he claimed that the Punjab govt must bring a law capping power purchase costs to those on the National Power Exchange at any time, with a retrospective effect. Claiming that Punjab had untapped solar and biomass generation potential, he turned down AAP's offer of 'free power to all'. Pointing out that Punjab already gave Rs 9000 crores in power subsidies, he said that power must be managed better.

The Punjab government on Thursday reduced timings of government offices and ordered cut down on power supply to high energy-consuming industries as the electricity demand in the state soared to over 14,000 MW a day. On Wednesday, the power demand peaked at 14,142 MW against the supply of 12,842 MW, leaving a gap of 1,300 MW, an official of the state-owned power utility PSPCL had said. So far, there is no decision on banning the use of air conditioners (ACs) in government offices, which will function from 8 am to 2 pm from Friday till further orders, an official spokesperson said. The spokesperson said Chief Minister Amarinder Singh appealed to all government offices to make judicious use of electricity, adding that the situation is dire as the peak demand in the state has touched a whopping 14,500 MW.

