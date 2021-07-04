Punjab Power Crisis: Police Book 200 AAP Workers For Violating COVID-19 Protocol

After the protest launched by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers turned violent on July 3, the Mohali police on Sunday booked over 200 AAP workers and leaders for violating COVID-19 protocol. Cases have also been registered under several sections of the Disaster Management Act. The police have also detained AAP MP Bhagwant Mann and MLA Harpal Singh Cheema who were present at the protest site in Mohali. This is the second such case registered against the AAP leader of the Punjab unit.

AAP stage protest in Punjab

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers on July 3 launched a protest outside Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s residence in Mohali over the power cuts issue in the state. The protests escalated and police had to use water cannons to disperse the crowd. The outcry by AAP workers came after the Punjab government cut down electricity for various industries amid power crisis as the state faces a scorching heatwave due to delayed monsoons.

AAP's solution for electricity shortage in Punjab

The severe electricity shortage comes amid the countdown to the Punjab Assembly elections next year and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has promised of providing free electricity up to 300 units if his party comes to power in the next assembly elections. The Arvind Kejriwal-led government has been trying to expand its establishment from Delhi to Punjab ahead of the elections next year. In 2017, the party had emerged as a significant player in the Assembly Elections.

Sidhu Vs Capt's 'Power' tussle

Amidst power crisis in state, Punjab Congress leader Navjot Sidhu's longstanding feud with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has contributed hugely to the crisis in the party's state unit. Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has constantly been put under scrutiny for causing shame to his party. Constant charges of corruption, liquor tragedy and his recent fallout with Navjot Singh Sidhu added to his dwindling image. Sidhu took to Twitter and criticised the CM with as many as 9 tweets over power cuts, stating that the Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) should be reviewed. Sidhu, who has been criticising the incumbent CM continuously, has suggested that Solar & Biomass energy gas which remain untapped in Punjab. Both Akali Dal and AAP have taken to the streets, protesting the power cut.