Punjab Power Crunch: SAD Stages Massive Protest Using Hand Fans; Sidhu & Harsimrat React

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) staged massive protests across Punjab on Friday over the power crunch issue in the state. They claimed that the state government has made it difficult for everyone and is not responsible enough to serve the people. This came after power cuts up to 14 hours were witnessed in the state.

Earlier in the day, SAD leader and former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said, "Punjab has drastically fallen under Amarinder Singh and Congress' rule. The state is facing a power-cut of 10-12 hours. They want to save the bill on the subsidies given on electricity. Farmers are forced to destroy their crops, they're on streets."

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu also slammed the state government in a series of tweets and said:

Truth of Power Costs, Cuts, Power Purchase Agreements & How to give Free & 24 hour Power to the People of Punjab:- 1. There is No need for Power-Cuts in Punjab or for the Chief Minister to regulate office timings or AC use of the Common People ... If we Act in the right direction — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) July 2, 2021

Punjab Power Crunch

The Punjab government on Thursday reduced timings of government offices and ordered cut down on power supply to high energy-consuming industries as the electricity demand in the state soared to over 14,000 MW a day. On Wednesday, the power demand peaked at 14,142 MW against the supply of 12,842 MW, leaving a gap of 1,300 MW, an official of the state-owned power utility PSPCL had said. So far, there is no decision on banning the use of air conditioners (ACs) in government offices, which will function from 8 am to 2 pm from Friday till further orders, an official spokesperson said. The spokesperson said Chief Minister Amarinder Singh appealed to all government offices to make judicious use of electricity, adding that the situation is dire as the peak demand in the state has touched a whopping 14,500 MW.

Government offices in Ludhiana switched off their air conditioners in line with Punjab CM's appeal to make judicious use of electricity. An employee at PAU directorate, Ravinder said, "Orders being followed at all offices. The ACs have been switched off and only fans are being used."