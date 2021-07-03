Punjab Power Cut: Police Disperses AAP Workers Protesting Outside CM's House

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers protesting outside Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's 'Siswan Farm House' were dispersed by the police using water cannons. Members of AAP gathered in front of Singh's residence in Mohali to protest against power cut crisis in Punjab. According to ANI, the police has also detained AAP MP Bhagwant Mann and MLA Harpal Singh Cheema who were present at the protest site in Mohali.

#WATCH | Police use water cannons to disperse Aam Aadmi Party workers who are protesting near Punjab CM Amarinder Singh's 'Siswan Farm House', in view of power crisis in the State. pic.twitter.com/RreKmirjzr — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2021

The security outiside Punjab CM's house was increased hours before the protests started taking place. The severe electricity shortage comes amid the countdown to the Punjab Assembly elections next year and days after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's promise of providing free electricity upto 300 units if his party comes to power in the next assembly elections. The state government has cut down the electricity for various industries as the state faces a scorching heatwave due to delayed monsoons. The government offices have also been allowed to operate from 8am to 2pm from July 2 after Captain Amarinder's orders.

Political tensions and conflicts in Punjab continue

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has constantly been put under scrutiny for causing shame to his party. Constant charges of corruption, liquor tragedy and his recent fallout with Navjot Singh Sidhu added to his dwindling image. Sidhu took to twitter and criticised the CM with as many as 9 tweets over power cuts stating that the Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) should be reviewed. Sidhu also criticised the state's extensive expenditure on power due to over dependence on just three private thermal plants and urged how the excess money spent on giving profits to these plants can be spent on welfare of people. Emphasising on how the state had already spent Rs 9000 crore in power subsidies, he called for better utilisation of power.

3. Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) - Badal Govt signed PPAs with 3 Private Thermal Power Plants in Punjab. Till 2020, Punjab has already paid 5400 Crore due to faulty clauses in these Agreements and is expected to pay 65,000 Crore of Punjab People’s Money just as fixed charges — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) July 2, 2021

Kejriwal talks about Delhi's increased supply amid Punjab's power cuts

As situation worsens in Punjab, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took to twitter where he lauded the city's ability to meet its power demands without any power cuts. Delhi's electricity minister, Satyendar Jain also took to the microblogging site to congratulate Delhi's power sector for this achievement. He also mentioned how Delhi achieved its electricity peak demand of 7323 MW on July 2.