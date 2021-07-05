Punjab Power Row: Sidhu Says 'new Legislation' Only Solution; Fumes At Badal-signed PPAs

After demanding to scrap Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) pacts and 300 units of free power, Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu, on Monday demanded “new Legislation in Punjab Vidhan Sabha”. Sidhu claimed his latest appeal to be the only solution and 'only way forward'. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday (July 3) had announced that the PPAs signed during the SAD-BJP regime will be reviewed.

Congress MLA Sidhu alleged 'Badal-signed PPAs' for 'looting' the state.

Badal-signed PPAs are looting Punjab & legal options against them are limited due to their protection from Hon’ble Courts. Only way forward is “New Legislation in Punjab Vidhan Sabha” with retro-effect capping power purchase prices to make the anti-people agreements redundant 1/2 — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) July 5, 2021

The rebel Congress MLA who is in a tussle with the state Chief Minister claimed that the PPA agreements signed by 'Badals & other authors' are 'corrupt'.

A White-Paper on PPAs must be brought in Punjab Vidhan Sabha to make Badals & other authors of these corrupt agreements accountable to People ... I have been demanding this since 2017, But bureaucratic control of department corners People-elected Ministers to mere showpieces 2/2 — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) July 5, 2021

Sidhu's pending electricity bills

The demand from the Congress leader comes at a time when he himself reportedly owes Rs 8,67,540 to the Punjab state power board for his Amritsar residence in the past eight months. Meanwhile, Sidhu had also waxed on about 'saving power', advising the CM to cut down on power costs, tweeting several radical suggestions. Congress is witnessing massive revolt in Punjab as Sidhu and his supporters have lambasted the CM who has now been hauled in front of the High Command.

Punjab Chief Minister's statement over the issue

On Saturday (July 3), Captain Amarinder Singh announced that his government will soon take a decision on the legal strategy to counter the “ill-conceived” PPAs. He said that the agreement signed during the SAD-BJP rule had put an “atrociously unnecessary” financial burden on the state. Captain Amarinder, in his statement, claimed that out of the 139 PPAs signed during the SAD-BJP rule, only 17 were enough to cater to the state’s full electricity demand. He accused the remaining 122 PPAs of being a financial burden.

Congress MP criticises CM's announcement over the Punjab power crisis

Before Navjot Singh Sidhu, party MP Partap Singh Bajwa had criticised Chief Minister Amarinder Singh claiming that the review plan of the government was long overdue. He also added that the government had over four years to look at the issue. Bajwa, who has been a critic of Amarinder Singh’s government also said that the government must reach a ‘suitable conclusion’ soon to ensure that the people of Punjab are no longer ‘cheated’ by the agreement.