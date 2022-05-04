Punjab: PPCC Member's Complaint Against Sidhu Reaches Congress' Disciplinary Committee

Former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu’s woes in the grand old party doesn't seem to subside as a complaint filed against him by Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee's (PPCC) Harish Chaudhary has now reached the party’s disciplinary committee. Chaudhary had earlier written to Congress’ interim President Sonia Gandhi, demanding disciplinary action against Sidhu for continuously criticising the Congress administration in Punjab after assuming charge as the party's state president last year. The letter has now made its way to the disciplinary committee seeking further action in the matter.

After quitting from the party’s top post in Punjab, Navjot Sidhu has yet again landed in thick soup as the indiscipline complaint against him is now with the disciplinary committee. The committee will now consider the complaint filed against Sidhu and reach a final decision regarding action to be taken against him. The disciplinary committee is expected to convene a meeting soon to discuss the matter.

Harish Chaudhary's letter against Sidhu forwarded to Congress' disciplinary committee

The letter addressed to Sonia Gandhi was sent back in April. In the letter, Chaudhary sought strong action against Navjot Singh Sidhu. The complaint has now been forwarded to the disciplinary committee to take the further call in the matter. Earlier, when asked about the specific complaint, Chaudary had stated that it was an internal matter of the party. However, sources revealed incumbent PPCC chief Raja Warring's note was included in the letter sent to the top brass, wherein he has raised objections to the various activities of Congress leader Sidhu after he took over as Punjab Congress president.

Harish Chaudhary seeks action against Sidhu

According to ANI, Chaudhary, in his letter, mentioned that he asked Navjot Singh Sidhu to avoid criticising the Congress during the elections as it would set a bad precedent but to no avail. Moreover, according to Chaudhary, Navjot Sidhu's behaviour on the day of Raja Warring taking over the office of the Punjab Congress president also irked many and was inexcusable, when he simply met the incoming president and left the venue whereas senior party members attended the function and showed a collective face to the Congress workers.

It is pertinent to mention here that Navjot Sidhu resigned from his post as the Punjab Congress president on March 16 and was succeeded by Raja Warring. He was ousted from the post after a dismal performance of the Congress Party in the recent assembly elections in Punjab, which saw AAP overthrow the Congress rule. It is noteworthy that veteran Congress leaders including former Union Minister KV Thomas and former Punjab Congress Chief Sunil Jakhar are already facing action from the party’s disciplinary committee for their ‘anti-party activities.’

Image: PTI/ TWITTER