Punjab Rajya Sabha Elections To Be Held On March 31, Results To Be Out On Same Day: EC

Post the successful completion of the Assembly elections in Punjab, the election commission on Sunday announced the schedule for holding biennial elections for Rajya Sabha. The biennial elections to elect the representatives for the Council of states from Punjab will be held on March 31, from 9 am to 4 pm, the State Election Commission informed.

Punjab Rajya Sabha Elections

The counting of the votes will be held on the same day and the results shall be announced by March 31 itself. As per the statement issued by the poll conducting body, the notification will be issued by tomorrow, March 14. The EC has provided a week for filing the nominations and announced that nominations will not be enrolled after March 21.

The poll body will scrutinise the details furnished by the nominees by March 22, and the last date to withdraw the nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections is March 24. The state election body is mulling to complete the Punjab Rajya Sabha elections by April 2.

AAP's jhadu sweeps through Punjab Assembly Polls

This comes three days after the announcement of Assembly elections results in the state, where Aam Aadmi Party rocked the show by sweeping the election with their jhadu (party symbol). In the most fascinating poll victory, AAP emerged out to be the majestic winner in the bygone polls as it had decimated the grand-old Congress by restraining them to only 19 constituencies in the state. The former Congress regime was ousted by the emerging AAP that had provided people with a fresh alternative with their pro-development agendas. Even after sloughing off Captain Amarinder Singh, the Congress failed to evade anti-incumbency that was propelled by the unending internal rifts in the party factions.

Besides, other contending parties, including, Akali Dal, failed to make a breakthrough. BJP, in collation with Amrinder Singh's newly-formed party, Punjab Lok Congress, managed to win 2 sets while the Akali Dal, who left the NDA over the famous 3 farm bills, managed to garner 4 seats in the recently concluded assembly elections.

Now with an unchallenged majority, AAP with 92 MLAs led by Comedian turn politician Bhagwant Mann will be forming the new government. Punjab Chief Minister-elect Bhagwant Mann met Governor Banwarilal Purohit on March 12 to stake a claim to form the government. Mann went to meet the Governor at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh and submitted to him the confidence letter of MLAs. Bhagwant Mann was elected as the AAP Legislature Party leader at a meeting of the party MLAs in Mohali on Friday. He is scheduled to take the CM oath on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan, the village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in the Nawanshahr district.

Image: ANI