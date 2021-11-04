Punjab: Rebellion In Congress Ranks As Patiala Mayor Announces Support For Amarinder Singh

In an embarrassment for Congress, Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu announced support for former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh and his new party. At a recent public gathering, Bittu raised slogans of 'Captain Zindabad' following which the crowd too reciprocated and reposed their faith in Singh. Perceived as a loyalist of the ex-Punjab CM, he was elected as the Mayor of the Patiala Municipal Corporation in 2018 after Congress bagged 59 out of 60 seats.

A businessman, Bittu started his political career as a worker of the Youth Congress before being appointed as the body's Patiala district unit president in 1996. Elected as a councillor in 2012, he became the Leader of Opposition in the Patiala Municipal Corporation. His support for Singh assumes significance as he reportedly seeks to contest in the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls.

Amarinder Singh quits Congress

Formally resigning from Congress on November 2, Singh wrote a scathing 7-page letter to party president Sonia Gandhi explaining the rationale behind his decision. Recalling his political journey, he asserted that the Congress government fulfilled 92% of the 2017 election manifesto promises during his tenure as the CM. Alleging the role of Congress MLAs and Ministers, in illegal sand mining, he conceded, "One of my enduring regrets would remain as to why I did not take some of them to task. The thought that it would embarrass my party held me back".

Moreover, he revealed that Navjot Singh Sidhu was appointed as the Punjab Congress president despite his opposition and the unanimous advice of almost all of MPs from the state. Terming Sidhu as the Pakistani deep state's acolyte, Singh said, "Unfortunately rather than being reined in, he (Sidhu) was patronised by Rahul and Priyanka, while you chose to turn a blind eye to the shenanigans of this gentleman who was aided and abetted by the General Secretary in-charge Harish Rawat, perhaps the most dubious individual I had the occasion to make acquaintance of". He reiterated that Sidhu is a person of "unstable mind".

Additionally, he took umbrage at the "midnight conspiracy" carried out by Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra whereby a Congress Legislative Party meeting was called without keeping him in the loop. The ex-Punjab CM lamented, "Despite knowing me for the better part of my 52 years in public life and that too at a deeply personal level you never understood me or my character. You thought I was getting on in years and should be put to pasture. I am neither tired nor retired". On this occasion, he also announced that his new party will be called 'Punjab Lok Congress'.