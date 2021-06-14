Punjab Rejig On The Cards After Panel Submits Report, Congress To Release List Soon

In a major development on Congress's tussle in Punjab, a list is expected to be announced soon as the party is looking to revamp the Congress Committee. As of now, Captain Amarinder Singh is expected to remain the Chief Ministerial candidate for the 2022 assembly election. However, the heads of the Punjab Congress (PCC) and the All India Congress Committee (AICC) would be changed. Some other adjustments are also expected to take place within the PPCC.

It is also being reported that the three-member panel which has been set up to end factionalism in the Punjab state unit has recently met both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Punjab Congress crisis

The Congress's top leadership has decided to let Captain Amarinder Singh continue as the Chief Minister. While maintaining that the seniority of CM Captain Amarinder Singh, who spearheaded Congress to victory in the 2017 Punjab elections, has to be respected, Priyanka Vadra had allegedly also called Sidhu to Delhi and assured him that his growing popularity will be rewarded. However, it is unknown what Sidhu's thoughts are on this, as he certainly hasn't thrown his lot in with the Congress and Captain Amarinder, with daily poster wars being waged between the two leaders and their family members also sniping at each other.

The three-member panel set up to end factionalism in the Punjab state unit of Congress submitted its report to Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi last Thursday, suggesting a revamp of the state unit to accommodate all sections.

The three-member committee met Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at his residence on Saturday. The panel headed by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC general secretary in-charge for Punjab affairs Harish Rawat and J P Aggarwal briefed Rahul Gandhi on the standoff between Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu. As per sources, a final call to address the issue will be taken by the high command soon.