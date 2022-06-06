Punjab Reports 6 Murders In Less Than A Week; Sukhbir Badal Says 'no One Is Safe Anymore'

Listing the recent incidents of violence in Punjab, Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday said the Bhagwant Mann government had "failed miserably" in maintaining law and order in the border state. In a tweet, the SAD chief pointed out the daylight murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala on May 29 and the incidents that followed.

29 May: Brutal murder of #SidhuMoosewala

30 May: Woman-daughter hacked to death in Patiala

1 June: Bus dacoity near Ldh

3 June: Boy hacked to death in Badhni Kalan market

5 June: Man found beheaded near Ahmedgarh



No one is safe in Punjab anymore. @BhagwantMann failed miserably. — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) June 5, 2022

Earlier on Saturday, a man was attacked with swords by a group of people in a market in Punjab's Moga. According to the police, the victim was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors.

"An incident occurred today at around 5.30 pm where 6-7 people attacked a man and he was severely injured. The injured man was taken to hospital where he succumbed to injuries. Police swung into action and identified some of the accused. CCTV cameras are being checked. A case has been registered," ASP MD Sarfaraz Alam informed.

On June 4, a man strangulated his wife to death, while she was admitted to a hospital in Punjab's Kapurthala. The woman had given birth to their son just four days ago.

Mann govt under fire for Moose Wala's murder

On May 29, famous rapper and politician Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.

Referring to the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab, Sukhbir Badal said "It seems the law of the jungle has descended on Punjab. No one is safe."

The Opposition parties have severely criticized Bhagwant Mann's government for the violent incidents taking place in the state.

Meanwhile, in another incident, two persons were injured in a clash that erupted between two groups outside Khalsa College, Amritsar. According to police, shots were fired during the clash outside the college.

(With inputs from agency)