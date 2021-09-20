Punjab: SAD Leader Sirsa Slams Congress Over 'election To Be Fought Under Sidhu' Remark

Amid controversy that erupted over Punjab's Congress in-charge Harish Rawat's statement- 'Upcoming state elections will be fought under Navjot Singh Sidhu,' Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said Dalits have been insulted. Anguished over Rawat's statement, Sirsa alleged Congress treats the Dalit community as 'pawns'. Earlier, Harish Rawat had said that elections will be fought under Sidhu as he is 'very popular'.

'They treat Dalits as pawns and don’t consider them worthy of respect and stature,' tweeted Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

By projecting @CHARANJITCHANNI as a Dummy CM & saying 2022 elections will be fought presenting @sherryontopp as CM; @harishrawatcmuk has insulted Dalits@INCIndia & Gandhi family once again showed that they treat Dalits as pawns & don’t consider them worthy of respect & stature https://t.co/Z9HdFTrw7S — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) September 20, 2021

SAD's Sirsa urges Congress Dalit leaders to protest

Tweeting further on the matter, Sirsa urged the entire Dalit leadership to protest against the 'dictatorial and discriminatory order/statement of Harish Rawat and Gandhi Family'.

'Charanjit Singh Channi should not take oath': Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Few hours before the oath-taking ceremony, Sirsa expressed his 'feelings' over the statement by Harish Rawat and added that Channi 'shouldn’t take oath as CM'. 'If he doesn’t reject CM post today, he will hurt long-term interest of Dalits,' tweeted SAD leader.

After @harishrawatcmuk statement that Dalit will not be face for 2022 Pb elections, I feel @CHARANJITCHANNI shouldn’t take oath as CM

This moment wl decide respect & stature for entire Dalit community. If he doesn’t reject CM post today, he will hurt long-term interest of Dalits — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) September 20, 2021

Leaders speak against Punjab Congress in-charge's statement

Another infighting in Punjab foiled after Congress leader and MLA Sunil Jakhar slammed his party colleague Harish Rawat. Sunil Jakhar criticised Rawat over his statement and added it does not only undermine CM's authority but also 'negate the very ‘raison d’être’ of his selection for this position.' Jhakar describes Rawat's statement as 'baffling'

On the swearing-in day of Sh @Charnjit_channi as Chief Minister, Mr Rawats’s statement that “elections will be fought under Sidhu”, is baffling. It’s likely to undermine CM’s authority but also negate the very ‘raison d’être’ of his selection for this position. — Sunil Jakhar (@sunilkjakhar) September 20, 2021

Meanwhile, opposition (BJP) leader Amit Malviya too hit out at Harish Rawat. Taking to Twitter, Malviya remarked that the Congress party's decision to contest polls under Sidhu is a huge insult to the entire Dalit community. He added that Charanjit Singh Channi has been made the CM so that he can hold the seat for Navjot Singh Sidhu. Malviya further slammed the Congress and asserted that the decision undermines the Dalit empowerment narrative being peddled by the grand old party.

Harish Rawat's statement

When Congress elected the new Chief Minister of the state, Punjab's party in charge Harish Rawat, said that the upcoming elections would be fought under Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) President Navjot Singh Sidhu reasoning his popularity for the action. However, while talking to ANI, the state's Congress in charge said that the Congress President will be deciding on party face for upcoming Punjab polls.

Image: PTI