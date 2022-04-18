Punjab Saddled By Rs 3 Lakh Crore Debt; CM Orders Inquiry Into Utilisation Of Money

With the formation of the new government led by Bhagwant Maan in Punjab, the foremost challenge for this regime is to bail out the fiscally strained state from about Rs 3 lakh crore debt besides generating revenue resources to pave the way for the party’s long list of poll promises and freebies.

Speaking about the heavy debt situation in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has ordered an enquiry about the 3 lakh crore debt on Punjab. The Chief Minister stated, “Earlier Punjab had taken loan of 3 lakh crore, an enquiry will be carried out about the utilisation of the money. Mann also told officers that if there is any misuse of money that will also be recovered

The Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann led Punjab government has taken over a debt of nearly Rs 3 lakh crore from the previous Congress and Akali Dal governments.

Punjab’s insurmountable debt

The Punjab government has administered the largest chunk of revenue for the payment of loan interest in its interim budget for the initial three months of the financial year 2022-2023. However, the state government has passed its Vote on Account budget of Rs 37,120.23 crore for three months.

Out of Punjab’s 3 lakh crore debt, the Congress government added Rs 1 lakh crore in its tenure in the last 5 years. During his 111-day tenure as Chief Minister, Charanjit Singh Channi made nearly Rs 3,500 crore in announcements. According to a report published by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, Punjab's financial strain is expected to surpass Rs 3.37 lakh crore by 2024-25.

However, earlier Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had sought an amount of 1 lakh crore rupees from the Center to bail out his state which is undergoing heavy debt. Before the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the elections, the Congress government promised the people 300 units of free electricity a month for every household. In addition, it promised Rs 1,000 a month to every woman in the state. However, even the most conservative estimates suggest that together these schemes would cost the exchequer an extra Rs 20,000 crore a year. This is when Punjab’s outstanding debt has risen by Rs 1 lakh crore in the last five years to Rs 2.82 lakh crore.