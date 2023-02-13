Punjab School Principals Singapore Tour Sparks Controversy; Governor Writes To CM Mann

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the selection of school principals for sending them to Singapore for training. The governor said that he has received complaints regarding malpractices and illegalities in the selection of principals for the tour.

In a letter to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Purohit said, "Allegation is that there is no transparency. I, therefore, request you send me the criteria and details of the entire selection process. Please also give detail if it was widely published throughout Punjab. As per reports, since the first batch has come back, please let me have details of the total expenditure incurred on travelling and boarding lodging and expenses towards training."

The first batch of 36 government school principals was in Singapore from February 6 to February 10 for a Professional Teacher Training seminar. During the stay. the school principals also learnt the latest techniques in the education sector at Principals Academy.

"We will send teachers to Finland as well. We will send teachers to places wherever new and latest ways of teaching are available to learn. We will also raise an outlay for education in the upcoming state budget," Punjab CM Mann had said earlier.

Governor pulls up Mann govt over PICTCL chairman appointment

In the same letter, Governor Purohit also pointed out that the Punjab government has appointed Gurinderjit Singh Jawanda as Chairman of Punjab Information and Communication and Technology Corporation Ltd. "I have been made aware that the name of Gurinderjit Singh Jawanda appears in a kidnapping and property grabbing case," the letter read.

The governor reminded Mann that people have elected him for running the administration as per the Constitution and not as per whims and fancies.

"As per Article 167 of the Constitution of India, you are bound to furnish me full details and information asked by me, but you have not furnished the same and never cared to reply and treated all my queries with contempt. To maintain cordial relations I have not revealed these letters to the press because I thought you will fulfil the mandate of the constitution but now it appears to me that you have decided to ignore my letters and I am compelled to release these letters to the press," the governor said.